Hard Rock striking right chord with Red Bull as extended partnership deal announced

Red Bull and Hard Rock have announced a three-year extension to their partnership agreement that will see the two brands working closer than ever before.

Hard Rock, which boasts more than 250 Hard Rock Cafes across the globe, has also moved into the hotel and business sectors in recent years and the deal with Red Bull - as well as a presence at both the Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix – has also seen the company commit to building its brand within Formula 1.

The expansion of what the two call a “global alliance” will see the Hard Rock logo featured more prominently on Red Bull cars and overalls from next season, while in their role as an official team partner will also host watch parties during grand prix weekends.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Hard Rock for an additional three years and are looking forward to continuing working together with such an exciting and iconic brand,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Hard Rock doubling down on their commitment to the team is testament to the unwavering partnership we have forged, and this solidifies what we have achieved with them over the past three years, both on and off the track.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to impress audiences around the globe, working together on more activations, and we look forward to seeing even more innovation and collaboration together over the course of the partnership.”

Nothing marks the closer ties between the pair than their commitment to raising money for breast cancer awareness in the coming months.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Hard Rock’s PINKTOBER campaign will once again fundraise for vital research and its logo on the Red Bull cars and race suits of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be pink at both the Mexico and Brazil Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, an auction selling off signed driver overalls, among other lots, will raise money that will be split between Wings For Life, Red Bull’s charity, and the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

Hard Rock also has a growing presence in the wider scope of Formula 1 and was a founding partner of the Miami Grand Prix that takes place around the Hard Rock Stadium and is one of the wealth of US sponsors that have become attracted to the sport as part of Liberty Media’s expansion effort in the country.

The Hard Rock Beach Club at the Miami race hosts what is now an iconic swimming pool and cabana set-up, bringing real sand to an F1 track as it holds day-long parties which have provided some of the more memorable images and sounds of the first two races in the city.