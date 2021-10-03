Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 News

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

By:

Lewis Hamilton would welcome a return of Mercedes’ traditional silver Formula 1 livery in the future, saying it would not deter the internal push to improve diversity in the company.

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Mercedes switched its traditional silver arrows livery for all-black design ahead of the delayed start to the 2020 season in a strong anti-racism message amid activism around the world.

The black livery was retained for a second season in 2021, but the team could return to its silver design next year.

After making a similar switch for the final six races of the 2019-20 Formula E season in Berlin last year, Mercedes’ Formula E squad returned to its silver livery for the 2020-21 campaign.

Hamilton has been F1’s most vocal figure pushing for greater diversity and equality within the industry.

Last year, he established The Hamilton Commission, pushing to improve representation of black people in UK motorsport, as well as working with Mercedes on its in-house ‘Accelerate 25’ scheme.

Hamilton said over the Russian Grand Prix weekend he didn’t “have a particular feeling towards it” when asked about a possible return to a silver livery, placing a greater focus on the practical changes taking place to improve diversity and inclusion.

“It is originally a silver arrows,” Hamilton said.

“When I asked if we could go to make the car black last year, in terms of the symbolism, and what we intend to do moving forward in terms of support, I wasn’t expecting it to last particularly long, and we carried it into a second season, which is awesome.

“If it goes back, it will be a nice change. It doesn’t deter us from the changes that we are making internally, as we continue to truly push for diversity, even working with all of our partners.

“Even the other day with UBS, we had these young kids come [and talk to us as we] try to inspire the next generation of engineers from all different backgrounds.

“We’ve got a good programme going, so it doesn’t make a difference.”

Mercedes launched its Accelerate 25 programme last December, outlining a five-year plan to aim for 25% of all new starters at the team to come from under-represented groups until 2025.

Hamilton and Mercedes jointly launched a charitable initiative called Ignite in July this year following recommendations from The Hamilton Commission, focusing on increasing the level of diverse talent entering motorsport and pursuing careers in STEM subjects.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Previous article

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

30 min
2
MotoGP

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati

1 h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
4
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

1 d
5
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

22 h
Latest news
Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
F1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

30m
Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
F1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

18 h
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus
F1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

20 h
The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
F1

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

21 h
Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has grabbed podium opportunities this year
F1

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has grabbed podium opportunities this year

22 h
Latest videos
Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1? 01:11:23
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1?

Intermediate Tyres, 100 Race Wins & More | 2021 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief 08:02
Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021

Intermediate Tyres, 100 Race Wins & More | 2021 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry 10:41
Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s 04:45
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has grabbed podium opportunities this year
Formula 1

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has grabbed podium opportunities this year

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins Russian GP
Formula 1

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

The risky switch to inters that won Lewis Hamilton the Russian GP Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The risky switch to inters that won Lewis Hamilton the Russian GP

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

Bottas gamble triggered Hamilton Sochi F1 intermediate tyre call Russian GP
Formula 1

Bottas gamble triggered Hamilton Sochi F1 intermediate tyre call

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
20 h
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Plus

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz Jr was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Plus

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Some 18 drivers have finished runner-up to Lewis Hamilton on his way to 100 wins. Three of those recall their battles with Formula 1’s centurion and give their personal insights into the seven-time world champion on his rise to unchartered territory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.