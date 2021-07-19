Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton
Formula 1 / British GP News

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

By:

Lewis Hamilton believes he and Max Verstappen can still find the respect to race cleanly against each other in Formula 1, despite their crash in the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

The pair collided on the opening lap of the Silverstone race on Sunday as they battled for the lead.

Hamilton had made a move down the inside on the run to Copse but Verstappen held his ground and turned in – with the pair clashing wheels.

The FIA stewards ruled that Hamilton was at fault for the crash and gave him a 10-second penalty, while Verstappen blasted his rival for making a ‘dangerous move’ in the incident.

Although tensions are clearly now high between the world championship protagonists, Hamilton thinks that lessons can be learned and they can adapt to continue battling clean.

“I would like to think that we should generally grow and learn from these experiences,” said the Mercedes driver.

“There’s rarely an incident that’s 100% someone’s fault. It’s always a mixture because there are two people – or more obviously – so I think there’s things that we can both learn.

“I would say that Max is probably one of the most aggressive drivers here – just from my personal opinion – he does a great job of course – but I think we have to really try to find the best balance we can on track, with space and respect between one another, so that we can continue racing and have good races without colliding.”

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, arrive in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, arrive in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton did not think that the battle with Verstappen at Silverstone was different to previous encounters they have had, except there were times in the past where he did back out to avoid a collision.

“I think it’s a normal battle,” he said. “When I was younger, of course, I was probably as aggressive – maybe actually not as aggressive as Max is, but I was pretty aggressive as a youngster.

“And I think now, I’m a lot older now and I know it’s a marathon not a sprint and so I think I have a better view in how I approach my racing.

“But we’re in a battle and I think this year he has been very aggressive. Most of the times I’ve had to concede and just avoid incident with him and live to fight on later on in the race.

Read Also:

“As you saw [on Saturday], once he’s out in the clear, they’re too fast. So when an opportunity comes, I’ve got to try and take it. That’s what we’re out there doing, and racing, and this one moment, I got a great exit out of Turn 7 and I was really happy with the dummy that I was able to go to the left and then go to the inside and get up that gap.

“Fortunately he wasn’t able to close it. But unfortunately the aggression stayed from his side and we collided.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

Previous article

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash

13 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

13 h
3
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision

15 h
4
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

17 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

14 h
Latest news
Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
F1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

20m
F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton
F1

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

56m
Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash
F1

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash

13 h
Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
F1

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

13 h
Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”
F1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton British GP
Formula 1

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton British GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful” British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Trending Today

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
20 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen F1 clash

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 team could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.