Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more Next / Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

By:

Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen’s penalty for causing their crash at the Italian Grand Prix sets an ‘important precedent’ for protecting the safety of Formula 1 drivers in the future.

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Verstappen was handed a three-place grid drop for the next race in Russia after the FIA deemed that he was predominantly to blame for the clash with Hamilton at Monza.

The two world title protagonists had been battling wheel-to-wheel through the first chicane at the Italian track when Verstappen, trying to hold his line around the outside, was launched in the air over a kerb and went over the top of Hamilton’s car.

The stewards deemed that, because at no point in the manoeuvre was Verstappen fully alongside Hamilton, then he had no right to claim the corner so should have backed out.

Hamilton welcomed the stewards’ decision, which he thinks has offered up a clear pointer about when drivers needed to give way when it came to battling hard for positions.

“I’m ultimately proud of the stewards,” said Hamilton. “I think I need some time to really reflect on it, but I think it definitely sets a precedent.

“I think it’s an important precedent moving forwards for the safety of the drivers that there are strict rules set in place.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, looks on Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 after colliding

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, looks on Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 after colliding

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Hamilton reckoned that by some drivers getting away with controversial clashes in the past, there had been nothing previously to discourage them from repeating their actions.

“This will continue until we have to learn from our scenarios on track, and I don't have a history of these incidents,” he said. “Ultimately, when you get away with things like that, then it's easy just to continue to do it.”

Read Also:

But Hamilton did suggest that a proper code of conduct for drivers, with clear rules about what they were and were not allowed to do when battling for a corner, would be a huge help.

“I think all of us drivers, we are on the edge,” he said. “When we have the inside line, every single driver, past or present, will try to hold on to his position.

“Of course when you’re wheel-to-wheel going into a corner, and the car is still alongside you wheel-to-wheel on the outside, then you have to concede and give extra space when the car is ahead of you.

“There is a known rule that the driver who is ahead, it’s his corner, and eventually a driver has to concede.”

He added: “I definitely do think we need to be looking into this and making sure that the right decisions are being made. No-one wants to see anyone get injured, and if we can put some better protocols in, maybe we can avoid this sort of stuff in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

Previous article

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

Next article

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

16 min
2
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

14 min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

14 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

15 h
5
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

2 d
Latest news
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
F1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

14m
Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
F1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

16m
Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
F1

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

1 h
Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win
F1

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win

13 h
Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
F1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident" Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"

Hamilton: Verstappen knew what would happen ahead of Monza crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen knew what would happen ahead of Monza crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
14m
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
21 h
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.