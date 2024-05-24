All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format

Lewis Hamilton has suggested Formula 1 tries to come up with an experimental Monaco Grand Prix format to avoid dull races on Sunday.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, signs autographs for fans

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Monte Carlo's iconic street circuit is nearing its 100th birthday in 2029 and amid annual complaints about its cramped facilities and anachronistic nature, the track itself is still a drivers' favourite.

Saturday's all-deciding qualifying session is held in the highest regard, as a defining driving experience not found elsewhere on the congested 24-race calendar.

But with overtaking pretty much impossible and strategic options minimal, it has led to drivers thinking out loud about ways to improve the show on Sunday.

"Monaco continues to be Monaco, it's not really changed much," Lewis Hamilton replied, when asked by Autosport about what he would change to help safeguard the event's future relevance on the calendar.

"The cars are getting bigger and you can't really overtake down the pits without a huge risk of colliding.

"I wish we had bigger roads and the track could be wider, but I don't think that's ever going to be the case in Monaco because it's just a small place."

Watch: Ayrton Senna Inspired Special Livery! | McLaren's 2024 Monaco Grand Prix McLaren Livery

The Mercedes driver, twice a winner around Monaco, suggested: "Maybe having special tyres for this race so you have more pitstops would create more variability.

"They can definitely come up with a specific weekend, you've got the sprint weekend that they have added, but this particular weekend I think they should come up with some new formula for it rather than it just be the same.

"Do you guys not fall asleep on Sunday watching the race? Yeah, so create something else somehow, I don't know how you do that."

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said "no one will ever beat Monaco" as an event, but acknowledged the need to spice up race day.

"I want to push a bit, in the sense of if there's an opportunity to create an overtaking spot around Monaco, have a look at the city, have a look at the layout, and make an effort to make that happen," the Spaniard said.

Read Also:

"It would make Monaco an even better track, so it will leave us all still waiting for Sunday, rather than knowing that nothing happens on Sunday.

"Knowing that Monaco is the best and will always be the best in that sense, in the glamour side of things, I wouldn't underestimate changes that Imola, Monaco, these kind of circuits can do for the future."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Exclusive: What it's like racing under an F1 race ban
Next article Is the Williams revival still on track?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
First look: The high-downforce F1 rear wings introduced in Monaco

First look: The high-downforce F1 rear wings introduced in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
First look: The high-downforce F1 rear wings introduced in Monaco
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time

Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time

Formula 1
Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Latest news

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1
MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays

MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays

WEC WEC
MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays
Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500

Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500
Friday favourite: When Italian partners ruled the world with BMW

Friday favourite: When Italian partners ruled the world with BMW

MISC General
Friday favourite: When Italian partners ruled the world with BMW

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry

When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe