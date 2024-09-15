Hamilton and Ocon set for Azerbaijan GP pitlane starts
Mercedes has changed the engine in the seven-time world champion's car triggering a start from the pits
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton will start Formula 1’s 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane after Mercedes chose to change several components of his power unit.
Hamilton, who had been set to start seventh for the Baku race, has now taken his fifth engine of the season – one more than the permitted allocation.
Mercedes has also swapped the turbocharger and MGU-H and MGU-K components on Hamilton’s car.
The move was one Mercedes had long been expecting to make, as Hamilton’s engine failure retirement from the Australian GP back at the beginning of the season meant he was on the limit for getting through the year without taking a further engine from that point onwards.
The issue that did for Hamilton’s Australian engine was later traced to an unexplained bottom end failure.
Autosport understands that Mercedes had been assessing which race would be best to make the change and incur the grid penalty, given the overtaking challenge at various tracks left on the 2024 calendar.
The Baku event – with its track’s long straights and the tyre management requirements of Sunday’s race – meant Mercedes decided to take the penalty hit here after its disappointing qualifying on Saturday in Azerbaijan.
Hamilton qualified seventh after failing to get his tyres working well at the start of his final lap in Q3, after being told to slow down late in his warm-up tour due to Alex Albon’s Williams being temporarily stuck at the pitlane exit with its cooling fan still attached to its airbox.
The delay in pushing on to start his final flier meant Hamilton’s tyres “wouldn’t work” – something Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said also impacted George Russell in the other W15, given the younger Briton was running just ahead of his team-mate.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Hamilton will be joined in the pitlane by Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who has suffered a disastrous weekend in Baku.
Like Hamilton, Ocon has taken his fifth combustion engine, turbocharged and MGU-H of the season in parc ferme.
Ocon was already set to start from the back row of the grid after clattering into the wall in Q1, leaving him with the slowest time.
The Frenchman had to sit out FP1 with a hybrid engine issue and ground to a halt in FP3 with a fuel pump problem, so he was on the back foot into qualifying having missed out on crucial soft tyre running.
Team-mate Pierre Gasly was disqualified for exceeding the maximum fuel flow on his final qualifying lap, meaning both Alpines are starting from the rear of the field.
The sanctions for Hamilton, Ocon and Gasly mean McLaren title contender Lando Norris moves up from 17th to 15th on the grid after a botched qualifying session of his own.
Watch: What went wrong for Norris? And other Baku Qualifying drama - F1 Azerbaijan GP Saturday Update
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Russell: Azerbaijan Friday 'not Mercedes' finest' after engine problems
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza
Mercedes rues Albon’s fan issue, not floor change, for poor Baku F1 qualifying
Mercedes ditches problematic floor upgrade for Baku
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP
Autosport Plus
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments