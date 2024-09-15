All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton and Ocon set for Azerbaijan GP pitlane starts

Mercedes has changed the engine in the seven-time world champion's car triggering a start from the pits

Alex Kalinauckas Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, leaves the garage

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton will start Formula 1’s 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane after Mercedes chose to change several components of his power unit.

Hamilton, who had been set to start seventh for the Baku race, has now taken his fifth engine of the season – one more than the permitted allocation.

Mercedes has also swapped the turbocharger and MGU-H and MGU-K components on Hamilton’s car.

The move was one Mercedes had long been expecting to make, as Hamilton’s engine failure retirement from the Australian GP back at the beginning of the season meant he was on the limit for getting through the year without taking a further engine from that point onwards.

The issue that did for Hamilton’s Australian engine was later traced to an unexplained bottom end failure.

Read Also:

Autosport understands that Mercedes had been assessing which race would be best to make the change and incur the grid penalty, given the overtaking challenge at various tracks left on the 2024 calendar.

The Baku event – with its track’s long straights and the tyre management requirements of Sunday’s race – meant Mercedes decided to take the penalty hit here after its disappointing qualifying on Saturday in Azerbaijan.

Hamilton qualified seventh after failing to get his tyres working well at the start of his final lap in Q3, after being told to slow down late in his warm-up tour due to Alex Albon’s Williams being temporarily stuck at the pitlane exit with its cooling fan still attached to its airbox.

The delay in pushing on to start his final flier meant Hamilton’s tyres “wouldn’t work” – something Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said also impacted George Russell in the other W15, given the younger Briton was running just ahead of his team-mate.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Hamilton will be joined in the pitlane by Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who has suffered a disastrous weekend in Baku.

Like Hamilton, Ocon has taken his fifth combustion engine, turbocharged and MGU-H of the season in parc ferme.

Ocon was already set to start from the back row of the grid after clattering into the wall in Q1, leaving him with the slowest time.

The Frenchman had to sit out FP1 with a hybrid engine issue and ground to a halt in FP3 with a fuel pump problem, so he was on the back foot into qualifying having missed out on crucial soft tyre running.

Team-mate Pierre Gasly was disqualified for exceeding the maximum fuel flow on his final qualifying lap, meaning both Alpines are starting from the rear of the field.

The sanctions for Hamilton, Ocon and Gasly mean McLaren title contender Lando Norris moves up from 17th to 15th on the grid after a botched qualifying session of his own.

Watch: What went wrong for Norris? And other Baku Qualifying drama - F1 Azerbaijan GP Saturday Update

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mercedes rues Albon’s fan issue, not floor change, for poor Baku F1 qualifying
Next article F1 penalty points system set for winter review after Magnussen ban

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Bearman knew Hamilton “wasn’t going to put me in a wall” in Azerbaijan battle

Bearman knew Hamilton “wasn’t going to put me in a wall” in Azerbaijan battle

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bearman knew Hamilton “wasn’t going to put me in a wall” in Azerbaijan battle
Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat

Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Russell: Azerbaijan Friday 'not Mercedes' finest' after engine problems

Russell: Azerbaijan Friday 'not Mercedes' finest' after engine problems

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Russell: Azerbaijan Friday 'not Mercedes' finest' after engine problems
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP

Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes rues Albon’s fan issue, not floor change, for poor Baku F1 qualifying

Mercedes rues Albon’s fan issue, not floor change, for poor Baku F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes rues Albon’s fan issue, not floor change, for poor Baku F1 qualifying
Mercedes ditches problematic floor upgrade for Baku

Mercedes ditches problematic floor upgrade for Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes ditches problematic floor upgrade for Baku
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’

Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe