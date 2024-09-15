Hamilton and Ocon set for Azerbaijan GP pitlane starts

Lewis Hamilton will start Formula 1’s 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane after Mercedes chose to change several components of his power unit.

Hamilton, who had been set to start seventh for the Baku race, has now taken his fifth engine of the season – one more than the permitted allocation.

Mercedes has also swapped the turbocharger and MGU-H and MGU-K components on Hamilton’s car.

The move was one Mercedes had long been expecting to make, as Hamilton’s engine failure retirement from the Australian GP back at the beginning of the season meant he was on the limit for getting through the year without taking a further engine from that point onwards.

The issue that did for Hamilton’s Australian engine was later traced to an unexplained bottom end failure.

Autosport understands that Mercedes had been assessing which race would be best to make the change and incur the grid penalty, given the overtaking challenge at various tracks left on the 2024 calendar.

The Baku event – with its track’s long straights and the tyre management requirements of Sunday’s race – meant Mercedes decided to take the penalty hit here after its disappointing qualifying on Saturday in Azerbaijan.

Hamilton qualified seventh after failing to get his tyres working well at the start of his final lap in Q3, after being told to slow down late in his warm-up tour due to Alex Albon’s Williams being temporarily stuck at the pitlane exit with its cooling fan still attached to its airbox.

The delay in pushing on to start his final flier meant Hamilton’s tyres “wouldn’t work” – something Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said also impacted George Russell in the other W15, given the younger Briton was running just ahead of his team-mate.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Hamilton will be joined in the pitlane by Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who has suffered a disastrous weekend in Baku.

Like Hamilton, Ocon has taken his fifth combustion engine, turbocharged and MGU-H of the season in parc ferme.

Ocon was already set to start from the back row of the grid after clattering into the wall in Q1, leaving him with the slowest time.

The Frenchman had to sit out FP1 with a hybrid engine issue and ground to a halt in FP3 with a fuel pump problem, so he was on the back foot into qualifying having missed out on crucial soft tyre running.

Team-mate Pierre Gasly was disqualified for exceeding the maximum fuel flow on his final qualifying lap, meaning both Alpines are starting from the rear of the field.

The sanctions for Hamilton, Ocon and Gasly mean McLaren title contender Lando Norris moves up from 17th to 15th on the grid after a botched qualifying session of his own.