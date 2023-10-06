Subscribe
Previous / Rodin: F1 didn't back up "rhetoric" on wanting something new from 11th team Next / Live: F1 Qatar GP updates - Qualifying
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Hamilton: Wolff involved in every Mercedes F1 meeting despite injury layoff

Lewis Hamilton has said his Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff remains fully engaged with the squad when he stays home on race weekends.

Adam Cooper
By:
Jerome d'Ambrosio, Driver Development Director, Mercedes-AMG, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, watch the monitors

Last year Wolff skipped the Japanese and Brazilian races to create an opportunity to delegate to others and to demonstrate that the team could operate without him on site.

This year a knee operation obliged him to miss Suzuka, and he is also absent from this weekend’s Qatar GP as he continues his recuperation.

Hamilton said that despite Wolff not being present on-site, the Austrian remains fully in touch with what’s going on at the track.

"Toto's in every meeting,” he said when asked by Autosport. “I saw someone wrote the other day that he had to call in or something for the last race, which was BS.

“Toto, even though he's not here in person, and he's obviously devastated he can't be here, he's a part of every single meeting.

“He dialled in to the meeting today, he'll dial into the meeting tomorrow morning, he'll be in the meeting in the afternoon, he's on the comms just like the guys back at the factory on the comms for strategy all weekend.

“He's still 100% fully part [of everything], he's just not physically here in the country. And he's a part of those meetings, he speaks in all those meetings just as he does when he's here.”

Hamilton said that Wolff had earned the right to avoid travelling to every race: “He's worked incredibly hard to set up this team to be where it is today.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG tours the track on a scooter

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG tours the track on a scooter

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“And he should be able to have weekends off without a problem. He's the boss. Shoot, if I owned the team, I'll definitely take weekends off!

“Not that he's taking the weekend off. But you know what I mean? He has the right to if he wanted to, but it’s just because he's recovering.

“I just tell him we'll be pushing. I just always tell him, don't worry, you set up a great team, we'll try do you proud this weekend."

Read Also:

Hamilton also made it clear that he’s in touch with Wolff on a regular basis between race weekends.

“Toto and I are in contact every week, all the time,” he said. “Good friends, very, very good friends, team-mates. So we do a lot of talking about cars. When I'm back home, we hang out, we have lunch.

“I'm always trying to learn, Toto is a businessman, and he's always massively supportive.

"You're going to see some things that will shift over the coming months, at least into next year.

“But I think you've already seen my progress, he has been such a huge part of that, and being open-minded and allowing me to be who I am.

“And together we've unlocked so much. We've done so much more than I think any other partnership that you've seen in the sport, on many levels.”

shares
comments

Rodin: F1 didn't back up "rhetoric" on wanting something new from 11th team

Live: F1 Qatar GP updates - Qualifying
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash

Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash

Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media

Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Latest news

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash

Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash

Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media

Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe