Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 News

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

By:

Lewis Hamilton was “not lucky” but saved by “engineering and science” in his Formula 1 crash with Max Verstappen at Monza, according to the motorsport director of Cranfield University.

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

F1 title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen clashed while battling for position during Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, resulting in Verstappen’s Red Bull car flying over the top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

One of Verstappen’s wheels made light contact with Hamilton’s helmet, but the majority of the impact was buffeted by the halo cockpit protection device.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff believed the halo “definitely” saved Hamilton’s life, while Hamilton himself said he felt “incredibly blessed that someone was watching over me today”.

The halo underwent extensive testing and research at Cranfield University prior to its introduction to F1 in 2018, and its subsequent expansion to all FIA single-seater championships.

In the aftermath of Hamilton’s accident, Clive Temple, the Motorsport MSc programme director at Cranfield University, said it was science, not luck, that had saved the seven-time F1 world champion.

“Hamilton was not lucky,” Temple said.

“It is a fact that engineering and science underpin all of this work which ensures drivers are safe. Safety is the primary concern in motorsport.

“The halo was introduced in 2018 and proved its worth in that season when Charles Leclerc, who was then driving for Alfa Romeo, was protected from [Fernando] Alonso’s flying McLaren.

“We also had the [Romain] Grosjean fireball incident in November 2020 and again the halo came to the fore there along with other safety measures such as the deformable nose cone protection, in-helmet safety system and the barrier, itself.

“It’s been shown that the halo is now one of the major safety devices that has served all drivers who are racing single seaters from F1 all the way through to Formula 4.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crash out of the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crash out of the race

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Temple added: “As this crash has proven, the halo is exceptionally strong and is integral to other safety critical elements within the car.

“Hamilton experiencing Verstappen’s car coming on top is probably around the equivalent of close to a London double decker bus landing on top of the car.”

Read Also:

Speaking in Mercedes’ regular post-race debrief video, the team’s motorsport strategy director, James Vowles, highlighted the significance of the safety advancements F1 had made.

“Really this is a testament to all the safety that has been put in place in Formula 1 across the last few years,” Vowles said.

“The halo truly saved his life in this instance, the helmet took the impact and took it well without damaging him and again the HANS device acted as it should do.

“Those three devices all working together to ensure Lewis is a little bit bruised and hurting, but OK.”

F1 released a 360-degree video of the accident from the onboard camera on Hamilton’s car in the days following the incident, showing the nature of the impact up close.

Verstappen was ultimately deemed to have been predominantly at fault for causing the collision, resulting in a three-place grid penalty for next weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Previous article

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

1 h
2
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

4 h
3
Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

4 h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

4 h
5
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

19 h
Latest news
Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director
F1

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

9m
Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
F1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

1 h
Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
F1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

2 h
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
F1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

4 h
FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
F1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

4 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
4 h
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.