Subscribe
Previous / How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay Next / How the FIA's Alonso Saudi Arabian GP penalty U-turn played out
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Hamilton: 2023 Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Lewis Hamilton believes this year’s Red Bull is the most dominant Formula 1 car he has seen in his career. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton: 2023 Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

The seven-time world champion got a first-hand glimpse of the kind of advantage that Red Bull has when Max Verstappen had little problem blasting past him during his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix recovery. 

Verstappen’s climb from 15th on the grid to second place behind team-mate Sergio Perez has highlighted the advantage that Red Bull has, and does nothing to quell belief that the Milton Keynes-based team is set for a truly dominant season. 

PLUS: How Perez kept Verstappen's Saudi GP surge at bay

Hamilton, who eventually finished fifth in Jeddah, said he was amazed by the scale of the edge that Red Bull has over the competition this year. 

He reckoned that the gap Red Bull had to those behind was much greater than anything he and Mercedes had enjoyed during their dominant phases in the early turbo hybrid years. 

“I’ve definitely never seen a car so fast,” he said. “I think when we were fast, we weren’t that fast. I think it’s the fastest car I’ve seen, especially compared to the rest.” 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

As well as proving to be super fast in cornering, Red Bull’s RB19 has proved to be extremely quick in a straightline too – especially when its DRS is open. 

That edge in top speed was critical in allowing Verstappen to scythe his way through the field during a recovery drive that got him close to team-mate Perez. 

Hamilton said that Verstappen’s advantage was so great on the straight that he knew, when the Dutchman was behind him, there was no point in even trying to defend his position. 

“I don’t know how or why, but he came past me with some serious speed,” said Hamilton. “I didn’t even bother to block because it was just a massive speed difference.” 

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell has already said that he expects Red Bull to win every race this season based on the advantage it has.  

Such a scenario could be bad news for F1’s bosses in terms of keeping fans interested if they know that only one team can win. 

Asked if he was worried that fans would get fed up of Red Bull taking all the glory, Hamilton said: “Of course, I think everyone wants to see everyone close, but it is the way it is. It’s not my fault.”  

shares
comments

Related video

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How the FIA's Alonso Saudi Arabian GP penalty U-turn played out
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy

FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th after driveshaft failure

Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th after driveshaft failure

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th after driveshaft failure Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th after driveshaft failure

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Latest news

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

F1 Formula 1

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025 FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.