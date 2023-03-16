Hamilton: Mercedes up to 1.5s per lap slower than Red Bull in F1 race trim
Lewis Hamilton thinks his Mercedes Formula 1 team is 1.5 seconds per lap slower than Red Bull in race trim and requires some "bold decisions" to return to the front.
Mercedes endured a torrid 2022 campaign with a car that was crippled by porpoising, but it was confident of unearthing much more potential from an evolution of the same concept.
Yet despite eradicating the dreaded bouncing, Mercedes discovered in Bahrain's season opener that it had not made the progress it had hoped.
The Brackley outfit ended up as the fourth-fastest team in the race behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin as Hamilton and team-mate George Russell finished a distant fifth and seventh respectively.
It prompted Mercedes to release an open letter, published on Saturday, which said it felt the same pain as its followers – and was not shying away from how much work it now faces to recover.
PLUS: Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
When asked in Jeddah ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to explain where Mercedes' deficit is, Hamilton said: "Last year we were very draggy, and we were struggling not only on the straights, but we had to take a much bigger wing and we were equalling if not losing in the corners as well.
"This year it's mostly through the corners. Down the streets we're quick, but on exits these guys have a lot of rear end through the majority of the corners.
"So, I think in the race [Red Bull] weren't pushing and so I think they're a lot quicker than they even seemed. We have it as them being a second and a half faster in the race per lap, or something like that.
"We need all these Red Bulls not to finish the race, the Ferraris not to finish the race, maybe now the Aston Martins not to finish the race, for us to be winning at the moment. But that doesn't mean we can't catch them up."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14
Photo by: Erik Junius
After the race in Bahrain, Hamilton said the team didn't listen to some of his concerns on the car development.
And while he explained on Thursday that it "wasn't necessarily the best choice of words" he did feel like Mercedes wouldn't be able to close the gap once he had seen the 2023 car's concept still looked vastly different compared to the competition.
"In hindsight, it wasn't necessarily the best choice of words," he reflected. "But of course, there are times where you're not in agreement with certain team members.
"But what's important is that we continue to communicate, we continue to pull together, I still have 100% belief in this team."
On Mercedes sticking to its unique 'zeropod' concept, he added: "I knew that we weren't in the right place when you saw the car for the first time.
"It looked still so much different to those of our competitors and it's always nerve-racking in that moment."
The Bahrain performance prompted team boss Toto Wolff to proclaim that Mercedes now had to radically change design concept for it to return to winning ways and Hamilton agreed that "bold decisions" would need to be made.
"We've seen the proof is in the pudding and we've seen where the performance is and how people are extracting the performance," Hamilton explained.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
"We've got to now start making some bold decisions, some big moves in order to close the gap to these guys.
"[Red Bull] will run away with it most likely this year, unless Ferrari can probably stop them, but hopefully at some point during the year we're hopeful we might be able to close the gap.
"At that point, it'll be probably too late in terms of fighting for a championship, but we could still turn some heads."
When asked if those decisions had already been made in the wake of a disappointing start, he said: "I think we're in the process of it, yes."
Related video
Sainz: Ferrari fixing "bad situation" with early 2023 F1 engine problems
Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running
Hamilton doesn't share other F1 drivers' views on Saudi GP safety
Hamilton doesn't share other F1 drivers' views on Saudi GP safety Hamilton doesn't share other F1 drivers' views on Saudi GP safety
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks
Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks
Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting
Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form
Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form
Latest news
First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up
First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up
How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed
How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed
Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.