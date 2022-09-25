Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Next / Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance to me"

Lewis Hamilton says maintaining his record of winning a race in every Formula 1 season he has competed in has “zero importance to me.”

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance to me"

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton has won at least once per season since making his F1 debut with McLaren back in 2007.

But amid Mercedes’ struggles to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the very front this year, Hamilton finds himself in the longest winless run of his F1 career, dating back to last December’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes has made steps forward with its W13 car this year to become more of a threat at the front, but Hamilton has just six races remaining to maintain his record of winning in every season.

Asked about the importance of the record, Hamilton said it had “zero importance to me”, his focus instead being on helping Mercedes rediscover its form.

“I'm grateful that each year we have had, since 2007, an opportunity to win,” said Hamilton.

“I do believe that we're going to have a chance this year, [there are] still got some races to go. And that's definitely a real big goal for us as a team, to get back to the front and be fighting for the lead.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Singapore is set to present Mercedes with a greater opportunity to be competitive thanks to the street circuit layout, although the bumpy track may impact the W13 given its earlier struggles with bouncing this year.

Mercedes saw its form swing between the high-speed nature of Spa, where it found itself well off the pace of Red Bull compared to Budapest or Zandvoort, both of which were more suiting to the car and gave it a chance to battle at the front.

“I have no idea where our car is going to be great,” Hamilton said of the remaining races.

“It was a surprise when we got in the car, and the car felt so much better than [at Spa], like completely different to the previous weekend. But I'm hoping more often than not, it feels like Budapest and [Zandvoort] for the rest of the races.”

Read Also:

Hamilton has a record 103 wins to his name, and entered 2022 with a chance to take the outright record for most consecutive seasons with a win. He is currently tied on 15 seasons with Michael Schumacher.

“I'm not focused on the record but of course, I'm trying to get that win this year,” said Hamilton.

“But the record is not important to me, just because I don't really care about records in general.”

shares
comments

Related video

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era
Previous article

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era
Next article

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1 Leclerc Ferrari 312 testing
Formula 1

BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit
Formula 1

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 team-mate
Formula 1

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 team-mate

Hamilton: F1 2022 win will need luck as Red Bull "almost unbeatable" Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 2022 win will need luck as Red Bull "almost unbeatable"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 returns after a mini-break with its first race in east Asia since 2019 with the Singapore Grand Prix, which presents Max Verstappen with his first chance to seal the title.

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

As Formula 1 returns to Singapore this week, the focus for everyone working in the sport will be on sleep, and how to get enough.

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat

McLaren says it needs a "big step" with its 2023 Formula 1 car this winter, as it cannot go through another year of playing catch up during the campaign.

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 team-mate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 team-mate

Esteban Ocon thinks it "strange" that not everyone appreciates the speed and results he has shown in Formula 1 – especially considering he is up against Fernando Alonso.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
15 h
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
Sep 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.