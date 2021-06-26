Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

By:

Lewis Hamilton says jumping ahead of several cars preparing for their final laps in Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying “definitely” backfired and left him “no hope” of improving.

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

The Mercedes driver, who ran an offset run plan in the final part of qualifying by taking three runs compared to the two most of the rest of the top 10 completed, left the pits as the last runner to start an out lap ahead of the final fliers at the Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas overtook eventual polesitter Max Verstappen early on their out laps before passing Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly as they toured slowly through the Turns 7/8 complex at the start of the final sector.

As the group continued to stack up before the penultimate corner, Hamilton also swept ahead of Bottas and started his lap only behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who headed the queue.

Hamilton’s subsequent final lap was then slower compared to his Q3 personal best, even before he went off the track at the penultimate corner while catching a snap of oversteer, which meant he ended up well down on a time that was soon deleted for breaching track limits when he caught the slide.

When asked in the post-qualifying press conference if he thought passing cars on his final out lap had cost him, Hamilton replied: “Yeah, definitely.

“In hindsight… I knew that everyone was just going so slow, and I was worried about not having the tyres up to temperature.

“But I went on all the dirty lines, so was just picking up all the dirt on the tyres and then got a poor exit out of the last corner.

“Already by Turn 1 I was a tenth down and already by Turn 3 I was 0.2s down.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So, no hope in that respect. Then I naturally tried to overdrive to gather that time loss back and it just didn’t work.”

Going slowly through the final corners at the very back of the train was also nearly costly to Verstappen, as he could not improve on his final Q3 run because “I was the last one in the train, so my tyres I think were just a little bit too cold”, but his run from his first Q3 lap was good enough to clinch pole in any case.

The topic of drivers queuing ahead of their flying laps in qualifying segments has been in the headlines on several occasions in 2021, with Antonio Giovinazzi criticising Nikita Mazepin for overtaking him at the start of his final Q1 lap at Imola.

Perez said earlier this month at the Azerbaijan GP that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ not to jump ahead in queues of cars coming to start flying laps in qualifying needed to be discussed because some drivers were “not respecting” the informal arrangement.

The Mexican driver qualified fifth on Saturday and afterwards felt the late Q3 antics “once again” had “ruined my lap a bit”.

He said: “I think, when it comes to Q3, I don’t know.

“People are on a different tyre preparation – some need to go faster, some need to go slower.

“Once again, it ruined my lap a bit because I ended up with cooler tyres than ideally. It’s part of the game. It is what it is.”

shares
comments
Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint

Previous article

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

2 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

1 h
3
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

1 d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

22 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

2 h
Latest news
Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired
F1

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

22m
Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
F1

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint

54m
Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace
F1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

57m
Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
F1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

1 h
Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
F1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

1 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap Styrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton Styrian GP
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Styrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

Trending Today

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
8 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
21 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.