Subscribe
Previous / F1's razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it Next / Coulthard: New York’s F1 ‘Eau Rouge rival’ would be “perfect”
Formula 1 News

Hamilton interested in “old-school” IndyCar test

Lewis Hamilton says he would be up for a test in an "old-school" IndyCar, even though he remains fully committed to a future in Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Jake Boxall-Legge
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

The seven-time champion is out of contract at the end of this year, but he and Mercedes are already in discussions about extending their deal.

At last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggested that it was only a matter of agreeing on finances for things to get across the line.

“It's not any difficult contract negotiations, it's just putting a different timeline and a few different numbers in there,” he said. “And that's what we do.

“We're working on this. It’s a work in progress, bouncing emails back and forth. And eventually we're going to sign it.”

While Hamilton looks set to remain in grand prix racing, that has not stopped him from expressing an interest in trying out different cars – even though he says he is reluctant to compete in another series.

Asked about potentially following previous world champions like Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen to NASCAR, Hamilton said: “I did a car swap with Tony Stewart years ago, which was fun. I'd love to try it at some stage.

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda start

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda start

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

“It's not a dream for me to go and race in another series, but I am an admirer and a fan of racing and other sports, so I always like to try. It's an amazing opportunity and I got to swap with Valentino Rossi and try a MotoGP bike. I sometimes watch IndyCar. I'd love to try one of those cars at some stage.”

Read Also:

But while expressing an interest in an IndyCar run, Hamilton added that he would prefer it to be an older generation car that did not feature the current aeroscreen.

“I’m not big fan of the big screen that they have, but like the old-school cars they have, the cars sound and look good,” he said.

“But right now, my focus is solely on Formula 1. So, I don't plan on leaving here anytime soon.”

shares
comments

F1's razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it

Coulthard: New York’s F1 ‘Eau Rouge rival’ would be “perfect”
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

Formula 1

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

F1's razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it

F1's razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1's razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it F1's razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

Formula 1
Miami GP

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut" Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Latest news

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

F1 Formula 1

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

EXTE Extreme E
Scotland X-Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe