Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso: F1 radio comments not "frustration" but about ensuring racing is "fair" Next / Giovinazzi hopes to know "bad or good" news over Alfa F1 future soon
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Hamilton: Important to keep respect in Verstappen F1 title fight

By:

Lewis Hamilton says respect must remain “at the core of everything” during his Formula 1 title fight with Max Verstappen to avoid making their battle personal.

Hamilton: Important to keep respect in Verstappen F1 title fight

Mercedes driver Hamilton heads into the Mexico race weekend trailing Verstappen by 12 points in the fight for the drivers’ championship with five races remaining.

The two drivers have crashed together twice this year - at Silverstone and at Monza - and almost had a run-in during practice for the United States Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hamilton and Verstappen went side-by-side through a series of corners in FP2 on Friday, with Verstappen ultimately backing out after being passed at Turn 1. The Red Bull driver raised his middle finger as Hamilton pulled away, and called him a “stupid idiot” over the radio.

Hamilton spoke about his handling of the title fight pressure during Thursday’s FIA press conference in Mexico after being asked how he avoided making their battle personal.

“I’ve been here for a long time, it’s not my first rodeo,” Hamilton said.

“I think at the core of everything, there has to be respect. When I think about, and I hear the things that come out of drivers’ mouths, I do think there are kids watching us, and they’re looking to us for inspiration and for guidance.

“There has been a lot of things that have been said, which is definitely not good for young kids that are watching. For me, I’m just trying to remain positive and keep calm, and again, just be respectful to the drivers that I am fighting.

“If I have a name in my head of what I think they are, I don’t share that. But it’s pretty easy for me. You laugh it off, and you move forwards.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton expanded on his lack of overly emotional responses to setbacks or defeats this year by again citing his experience in F1 title battles. While Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, Verstappen is currently fighting for his first world title.

“I have been here a long time, I learned a lot in my time,” Hamilton said.

“And also, I know, Max has not won a championship in a long, long time.

“So I know what it’s like going for your first championship, particularly in the sport, I know the pressures that come with that, and so it’s nothing less than I expected from him.

“He’s still a youngster, and he’s going to be growing a huge amount over the next decade, which I think everyone will be excited to see. I just try and if I can, lead by example.

“Because as I said, I know that I have a lot of youngsters particularly that are racing, that are looking at what I do and what I say.

“And that’s important for me.”

The high altitude conditions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City are expected to play to Red Bull’s strengths, with the team having typically done well at the track in the past.

Asked by Autosport about the importance of breaking Red Bull’s momentum soon to ensure Verstappen does not pull too far ahead in the champion, Hamilton said it was “naturally up and down” between the two teams.

“We thought that we would be stronger, for example, in somewhere like Austin,” Hamilton said.

“They were quite a bit stronger than us in the race. So I really can’t predict it.

Read Also:

“What I do know is last year, they out-qualified us here, and they were down on power compared to us through the year. Now they’re ahead on power, there or thereabouts, and they’ve got a very strong car that’s been affected less by the changes in the rules, that we were affected by.

“So they’re going to be rapid this weekend. Last year I think they were almost half a second ahead of us. Our car is not better than last year’s car, I would say with those changes.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we fare with them this weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: F1 radio comments not "frustration" but about ensuring racing is "fair"
Previous article

Alonso: F1 radio comments not "frustration" but about ensuring racing is "fair"
Next article

Giovinazzi hopes to know "bad or good" news over Alfa F1 future soon

Giovinazzi hopes to know "bad or good" news over Alfa F1 future soon
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break Mexican GP
Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
12 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Plus

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.