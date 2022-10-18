Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes for 2023 F1 fightback

After winning eight straight constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes struggled with F1's switch to all-new regulations for 2022 as several key issues on its W13 challenger prevented it from keeping pace with Red Bull and Ferrari.

While the Brackley outfit has made strides getting on top of its handling and bouncing problems, the W13 remains some way behind the frontrunners and will need a major push over the off-season to get its 2023 car right.

Hamilton says he is playing his part in trying to keep the team in the factory motivated and ready to come out swinging with next year's W14.

“I’ve got to try and continue to gee everybody up, make sure we leave no stone unturned so that next year, we arrive, and we can fight for positions that we deserve to be fighting for,” the seven-time champion said.

“I think what we always have to remember is this is a team, there are people at this team that have been here over 20 years and delivered eight titles since I’ve been here, and more before [as Brawn in 2009].

“They know how to build a world championship fighting car. For me, it’s just trying to support them in the best way I can.”

Hamilton believes his team has a good enough handle on its current issues to build a much-improved challenger for next year, saying he has “no doubt that we'll have a better car” in 2023.

“I think for us we know what the problems are with this car,” he explained.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, in the team's garage Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“We've not gone from being world champions to not being able to build a good car. I have no doubt that we'll have a better car next year.

“Whether or not we've rectified every issue that we have this year, we'll find out when we get there.”

With four races left in 2022, Mercedes heads to Austin on 387 points, 67 behind second-placed Ferrari and well clear of midfield challengers Alpine and McLaren. As a result, it is all but guaranteed to finish the season third in the constructors’ championship.