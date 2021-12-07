Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places

By:

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says that Lewis Hamilton had no warning that Max Verstappen had been asked to let him by during Formula 1's Saudi Arabian GP.

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places

The pair had a controversial collision towards the end of lap 38 when Verstappen responded to a message from his Red Bull team to let Hamilton by - a request from Michael Masi in race control - and to do it "strategically."

The Dutchman slowed in an attempt to let Hamilton by before the last corner so that he could gain DRS and thus potentially re-pass immediately afterwards.

However, Hamilton made contact with the rear of the Red Bull.

At the moment of impact Hamilton was told by engineer Peter Bonnington "they're asking Max to swap positions".

After the impact, sporting director Ron Meadows, the man with whom Masi communicates during races, called race control and said: "We had no idea he was going to do that."

Masi replied: "Excuse me Ron, I came over and told you that. If you've got other channels going...", to which Meadows replied, "No, no, no, you told me as it happened. I was telling the engineer at the time."

The stewards reviewed the incident after the race and gave Verstappen a 10-second penalty, which didn't make any difference to his second place.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Shovlin said that Hamilton had no prior warning that Verstappen might try to let him by.

"We didn't have time to get on to Lewis and he wasn't expecting it," he said.

"And looking at the video in car you can see why Lewis had a problem with it, because Max was right in the middle of the track that is almost exactly three cars wide.

"He had no way of knowing whether Max was going to left or right.

"Max stayed very central and braked hard, and Lewis was at around 50 bar of brake pressure, and later on the car was on the braking limit trying not go into the back of Max. It was all he could do to stop it.

"It is just not where anyone would expect someone to let them go by, and if you are letting your teammate go by we all know how you do that.

"If you are giving up a position it shouldn't be materially different to that. You have to relinquish the position."

shares
comments
Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more
Previous article

Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more

Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 battle was “rental karting” Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 battle was “rental karting”

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

Wolff hopes F1 avoids "messy situation" in Abu Dhabi title decider Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Wolff hopes F1 avoids "messy situation" in Abu Dhabi title decider

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying

Latest news

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places

Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
19 h
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.