Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Next / Gasly worried engine problem could cost him Baku F1 podium finish
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Lewis Hamilton's lock-up at the restart of Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was caused by him accidentally hitting the 'magic button' on his steering wheel that alters brake balance.

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Hamilton had surged in to the lead of the race from the standing restart after the late red flag period, but it all went wrong when he hit the brakes.

His fronts locked up instantly and he careered down the escape road and slumped to the back of the field, leaving the way open for Sergio Perez to win.

Speaking on team radio after the race, Hamilton questioned whether he had made a mistake in triggering the team's famous 'magic' button.

Speaking to his engineers, he said: "Did I leave the magic on? I could have sworn I turned that off."

Mercedes uses a 'magic' button system to help its drivers better warm up their tyres and brakes during formation laps and safety car restarts.

It shifts the brake balance towards the front wheels, and the extra braking force that is applied produces extra heat in the discs that is then radiated to the front tyres.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 runs wide from Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B at the restart of the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 runs wide from Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B at the restart of the race

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The magic button is usually disconnected for the race start when the brake balance returns to the ideal settings for race laps.

However, Hamilton suspects that he hit it somehow to reactivate it as he formed up on the grid alongside Perez – triggering the lock up.

Asked to explain what happened he said: "I'm not entirely sure, but I hit some sort of switch that caused only the front brakes to work.

"There's a button we have to help keep the front brakes up [to temperature] and, as Perez pulled over, I reacted and accidentally latched on the switch. It just locked up and I went straight on"

Toto Wolff said after the race that Hamilton had somehow accidentally triggered the magic button, and was unaware until he hit the brakes.

"We have the same procedure," Wolff told Sky. "He touched a button and the brake balance changed. The brake balance went all the way forward and obviously the car didn't stop. It was a finger problem."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Previous article

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Next article

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him Baku F1 podium finish

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him Baku F1 podium finish
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

21h
3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

3h
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

16min
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

5h
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

16m
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
F1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
F1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

3h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

3h
Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
F1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

4h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him Baku F1 podium finish Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him Baku F1 podium finish

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari planned to use Hamilton’s tow to grab Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ferrari planned to use Hamilton’s tow to grab Baku pole

How Hamilton recovered from his F1 practice ‘disaster’ in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

How Hamilton recovered from his F1 practice ‘disaster’ in Baku

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean? Plus
Formula 1

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
3h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
5h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Trending Today

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Catalunya race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Catalunya race

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.