Hamilton explains final-corner push on Verstappen in Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton and Verstappen were engaged in a tense fight for victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Hamilton ultimately winning the race to move level on points with the Red Bull driver ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen was hit with two penalties for incidents during the race, but felt aggrieved that Hamilton was not investigated for forcing him wide at the final corner when taking the lead.

Masi warned Mercedes team manager Ron Meadows via team radio during the race that Hamilton’s move was borderline for a black and white flag for unsporting conduct.

On Thursday, Verstappen cited the incident as an example of how he is treated differently by the race stewards, saying: “Clearly other drivers can get away with it, and I can't. I think that's a bit of a problem here.”

Asked by Autosport on Thursday in Abu Dhabi about the move, Hamilton said he found it “kind of strange”.

“I'm able to use all of the track, I’ve obviously gone past Max, and I was completely by, so it wasn’t like I was alongside him and then pushed him away,” Hamilton said.

“I wanted to make sure I got the best exit. So I went wide on the way in, Max tried - I think, I've not rewatched it - but I think tried to come down the outside, but there wasn't space there.

“Then I got a good exit as planned. I didn't go outside the white line. I wasn't trying to intentionally push him out.

“I actually didn't think he was there, because I thought that I'd passed him and he was behind us.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: FIA Pool

Driving standards have been in the spotlight ahead of the championship showdown following the fraught Jeddah race and battle at the front of the pack.

Masi reminded drivers in his pre-event race notes that any unsporting conduct could result in a championship points deduction, but both Hamilton and Verstappen said it would not have any impact on their approach.

“I think that is fair that they do it,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully they won’t need to be used and we have a great race and move forwards.

“But I don’t think I have a particular opinion about it otherwise, I am here to do my job, and I don’t want to see the stewards any more than they want to see me.”

Verstappen added: “I know what is in the sporting code, so nobody needs to be really reminded of that. I think they can put it in every single race weekend, there is nothing newly added for this weekend.”