Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse Next / Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton explains final-corner push on Verstappen in Saudi Arabian GP

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Lewis Hamilton says his final-corner push on Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen while taking the lead in Jeddah wasn’t intentional after being warned by race director Michael Masi.

Hamilton explains final-corner push on Verstappen in Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton and Verstappen were engaged in a tense fight for victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Hamilton ultimately winning the race to move level on points with the Red Bull driver ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen was hit with two penalties for incidents during the race, but felt aggrieved that Hamilton was not investigated for forcing him wide at the final corner when taking the lead.

Masi warned Mercedes team manager Ron Meadows via team radio during the race that Hamilton’s move was borderline for a black and white flag for unsporting conduct.

On Thursday, Verstappen cited the incident as an example of how he is treated differently by the race stewards, saying: “Clearly other drivers can get away with it, and I can't. I think that's a bit of a problem here.”

Asked by Autosport on Thursday in Abu Dhabi about the move, Hamilton said he found it “kind of strange”.

“I'm able to use all of the track, I’ve obviously gone past Max, and I was completely by, so it wasn’t like I was alongside him and then pushed him away,” Hamilton said.

“I wanted to make sure I got the best exit. So I went wide on the way in, Max tried - I think, I've not rewatched it - but I think tried to come down the outside, but there wasn't space there.

“Then I got a good exit as planned. I didn't go outside the white line. I wasn't trying to intentionally push him out.

“I actually didn't think he was there, because I thought that I'd passed him and he was behind us.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: FIA Pool

Driving standards have been in the spotlight ahead of the championship showdown following the fraught Jeddah race and battle at the front of the pack.

Read Also:

Masi reminded drivers in his pre-event race notes that any unsporting conduct could result in a championship points deduction, but both Hamilton and Verstappen said it would not have any impact on their approach.

“I think that is fair that they do it,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully they won’t need to be used and we have a great race and move forwards.

“But I don’t think I have a particular opinion about it otherwise, I am here to do my job, and I don’t want to see the stewards any more than they want to see me.”

Verstappen added: “I know what is in the sporting code, so nobody needs to be really reminded of that. I think they can put it in every single race weekend, there is nothing newly added for this weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse
Previous article

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse
Next article

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

Latest news

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Formula 1 Formula 1

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear

Hamilton explains final-corner push on Verstappen in Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains final-corner push on Verstappen in Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes and Hamilton have changed for the worse

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
22 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.