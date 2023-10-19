Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Hamilton didn't feel "singled out" by FIA over Qatar GP track cross incident

Lewis Hamilton doesn't feel he was "singled out" by the FIA over his track-crossing incident in the Qatar Grand Prix due to his high profile in Formula 1.

Haydn Cobb
Author Haydn Cobb
Co-author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, walks back after retiring from the race

The seven-time F1 world champion picked up his first reprimand of the season and was fined €50,000 - €25,000 of which was suspended for the remainder of the season - for crossing the live circuit on his way back to the pits, having crashed out at the first corner after a clash with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

But the FIA launched a review into his actions and the penalty given out, with an FIA spokesperson stating: "In view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers".

The review has also been put into the spotlight by a recent incident at the FIA World Karting Championship finals in Italy, where British karter Joe Turney tried to push his kart back on the track and was hit by another competitor, sustaining injuries.

Hamilton, who accepted both the initial penalty and review, didn't feel he was being singled out and felt the review on safety was important.

"No, I don't think I was singled out," Hamilton said. "I think ultimately it was just poor communication. I don't think what they had said is exactly what they meant.

"I think what they mean is that they're just gonna look into how they can tackle those sorts of things moving forwards to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I think there was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit, so we really need to make sure that we're continuously focusing on safety.

"I think that's really at the core at the root of it, but I just think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton agreed crossing the track during the race was wrong and wanted to send out the right message.

"They [the FIA] have spoken to me and their actual point is important," he added.

"When I sat in the meeting with them in the stewards' office, obviously I put my hands up in the heat of the moment, it was the wrong decision.

"What's important is to send the right message, particularly for the younger drivers throughout the ages, that that's not the thing to do.

"I apologised at the time and I think they're just looking to how to make sure that doesn't happen moving forward."

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article F1 chief Domenicali writes to GPDA over Qatar GP concerns
Next article Russell: One million euro F1 fines seem "ridiculous" and "obscene"
Haydn Cobb
More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Qatar GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Qatar GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Qatar GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Lewis Hamilton
More
Lewis Hamilton
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers

Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers

Formula 1
United States GP

Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers

What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor

What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor

Formula 1
United States GP

What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Latest news

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe