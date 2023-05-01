Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"
Lewis Hamilton says his feisty recovery drive in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after losing ground under the safety car shows that the “hunger is still there”.
Hamilton was running fifth in the early stages but, along with initial race leader Max Verstappen, he was one of several drivers who pitted under green-flag conditions just before a safety car emerged.
Many of his rivals were able to make cheap stops and, by the time it had all shaken out, Hamilton had tumbled to 10th.
Under the safety car, he inevitably sounded frustrated on the radio. However, at the restart, he put that disappointment behind him and immediately gained three places, including one from Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Later he passed Lance Stroll after the Canadian made a mistake, before chasing Carlos Sainz for the rest of the race, and eventually finished sixth.
But Hamilton admitted that the timing of the safety car wasn't easy to take.
“Naturally, because so much work goes into the weekend and then yesterday was a difficult day where you went backwards, and then today I was hoping for a better day and I lost so many places, that's definitely a kick in the teeth,” he said when asked by Autosport about his initial reaction.
“But then I was like, ‘well, it is what it is’. I think today shows that the hunger is there. And once I get that confidence in that car, the pace will come out.”
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hamilton insisted that he tried to put his disappointment behind him for the restart.
“I couldn't get bogged down in that frustration and ‘I've lost all those positions’,” he said. “I just had to keep my head down and get focused on attacking, and that's what I did.
“I got my head down and got right back in the race. Yeah, I really enjoyed those battles.
“Really continuously proud of my team for just keeping their head down. We didn't have the pace that we had in the last race, which is obviously not the greatest. But there's no lack of motivation in this team.
“We're all super hungry, we're just working towards getting those upgrades. So I think this is the beginning of something hopefully better in the next coming races.”
At one point during his chase of Sainz, Hamilton asked the team if it could find him more power as he struggled to keep pace with the Ferrari but accepted he didn't have the straightline speed of his rival.
“They're just a little bit quicker on the straight than us I think,” he said.
“Even with the DRS open, he was fast down the straight. And then just following through that mid-sector wasn't so easy, but I gave it everything.
“A driver always wants more power. I think ultimately they shortened the DRS this year down the straight, I don't quite know why they did that. We've always had great racing where the DRS was. By the time you switched the DRS on, it was too late.”
Related video
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton differently, not Mercedes
Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton differently, not Mercedes Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton differently, not Mercedes
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing on the straights
Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing on the straights Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing on the straights
Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint clash
Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint clash Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint clash
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Latest news
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.