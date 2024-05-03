All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Haas: Bearman's FP1 approach has "more weight" than F2 results in 2025 F1 chance

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu says Oliver Bearman's approach to practice sessions has "more weight" than his Formula 2 performances in considering him for a Formula 1 seat.

Jake Boxall-Legge Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Following Nico Hulkenberg's impending departure at the end of 2024 to join Sauber next season, in preparation for its Audi rebrand in 2026, Haas now has an empty seat for 2025.

Bearman, who is currently reserve driver for both Haas and Ferrari, is considered as the favourite to take over Hulkenberg's drive due to his current position in the team and will take part in six FP1 sessions this year.

The 18-year-old Briton's chances of breaking through into F1 next season were enhanced by his super-sub appearance for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, where he finished seventh in place of an unwell Carlos Sainz.

Komatsu says that, although Bearman needs to perform in F2 to at least ensure he maintains the necessary superlicence points to step up, the Chelmsford-born racer must primarily continue to demonstrate a desirable working ethic at Haas in his reserve role.

"It is a combination; he needs to perform in F2, for sure. But, when we work with him directly, you [need to] understand all the ins and outs, all the environment or the reasoning for certain things happening," Komatsu explained.

"So yeah, I'd put probably more weight on what we do with him, how he performs in our environment. But of course he needs to perform in F2. That's clear.

"It's completely open," Komatsu added. "We've got six [FP1] sessions lined up for him, so we will see the first of that in Imola. We are really looking forward to see how we can develop him and how well we can work together."

In reflecting on how well Bearman has integrated himself into the team thus far, Komatsu labelled the Prema F2 driver as "impressive" and noted that his first FP1 appearance for the team in Mexico last year had given him "nothing to complain about".

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Asked if Hulkenberg's departure would influence Bearman's practice programmes, Komatsu said that the focus on assisting the team with its preparations for the given weekends retained the most importance.

"It doesn't change [the programmes] - because you can't as a team, you've got an objective for that weekend, you have a clear idea of what you need to get out from FP1, FP2, FP3 to prepare for your quali and race. So that approach doesn't change," the Japanese said.

"But it's more over does the driver understand that objective? Can he play a strong part in fulfilling that kind of objectives?

Read Also:

"If this young driver is only interested in, let's say, going flat out everywhere showing the world how quick he is - that's not really mature approach.

"But Ollie is not like that. What Ollie's shown in Mexico and then Abu Dhabi, he's got the speed. But he really understands the bigger picture, and he can play a positive part in contributing to the team. I would like to see the continuation of that.

"Also, at some stage he will face an issue; maybe you've got the car issue that maybe he loses half a session? How does he react to that? That kind of adversity. So that'd be an interesting one to see."

Should Bearman manage that, Komatsu added that it would "of course" be a logical decision to promote him into the 2025 drive.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Miami GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
Next article Russell: Mercedes F1 team won’t be burned by “reaching for the stars” again

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 as Leclerc spins out

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 as Leclerc spins out

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 as Leclerc spins out
Stella: McLaren can catch Red Bull in next 12 months if it maintains F1 gains

Stella: McLaren can catch Red Bull in next 12 months if it maintains F1 gains

Formula 1
Miami GP
Stella: McLaren can catch Red Bull in next 12 months if it maintains F1 gains
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Latest news

Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash

Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash
Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”
Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe