Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race Next / Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

By:

The Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix has been red flagged on lap 3 after a multi-car crash at Turn 1 that left debris strewn across the track.

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

After a rain shower hit the track with 25 minutes to go before lights out, all drivers opted to start the race on intermediate tyres in the low grip conditions.

While polesitter Lewis Hamilton managed to retain his lead, Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas misjudged his braking into Turn 1, losing control and running into the rear of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

This sent Norris into the path of Hamilton’s title rival, Max Verstappen, who was also hit, while Bottas’s car ran into the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc also clashed, sending McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo into a spin.

The race was quickly placed behind the safety car before the red flag was eventually thrown due to debris on the track, with all cars returning to the pit lane.

Bottas, Perez, Stroll and Leclerc have all retired from the race, while Verstappen had lost the bargeboard on the right-hand side of his car.

Under the red flag, Hamilton is the leader ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, with Sebastian Vettel sitting third for Aston Martin.

Williams drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell both moved into the top 10 through the chaos, sitting sixth and eighth, while Mick Schumacher lies P10 for Haas.

As seen under the last red flag at Silverstone, teams are permitted to complete repairs under the red flag, giving Red Bull a chance to patch up Verstappen’s car. He will take the restart in 13th place.

McLaren was quick to wheel Norris’s car back into the garage, with a large chunk of the floor on the left-rear of the car visibly missing.

But the team informed FIA race director Michael Masi via the public radio that it had to retire the car under the red flag, reducing the race to 15 cars.

The stewards swiftly confirmed that the Turn 1 incidents were under investigation.

Race control announced that the grand prix is set to resume in approximately 15 minutes from 1518 local time.

shares
comments
F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Previous article

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Next article

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

57 min
2
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

19 min
3
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

17 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

20 h
5
Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

2 m
Latest news
Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
F1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

19m
Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1
F1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

57m
F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
F1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

1 h
Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades
F1

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades

2 h
Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season
F1

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Trending Today

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch
National National

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.