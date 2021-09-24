Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes Next / Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 / Russian GP Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

By:

Valtteri Bottas was fastest on the opening day of Russian Grand Prix practice at Sochi on Friday, the 15th round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

Bottas was fastest in both FP1 and FP2, twice beating his reigning world champion Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton around a track where he's always excelled.

Russian Grand Prix FP1 results: Bottas fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 25 1'34.427 222.953
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 23 1'34.638 0.211 0.211 222.456
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 13 1'34.654 0.227 0.016 222.418
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 22 1'35.117 0.690 0.463 221.335
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 23 1'35.781 1.354 0.664 219.801
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 24 1'35.794 1.367 0.013 219.771
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 25 1'35.811 1.384 0.017 219.732
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 24 1'35.959 1.532 0.148 219.393
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 22 1'36.188 1.761 0.229 218.871
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 21 1'36.225 1.798 0.037 218.787
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 25 1'36.236 1.809 0.011 218.762
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 21 1'36.522 2.095 0.286 218.114
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 23 1'36.795 2.368 0.273 217.498
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 23 1'36.877 2.450 0.082 217.314
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 20 1'36.952 2.525 0.075 217.146
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 26 1'37.794 3.367 0.842 215.277
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 23 1'38.013 3.586 0.219 214.795
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 21 1'38.155 3.728 0.142 214.485
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 22 1'38.586 4.159 0.431 213.547
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 23 1'38.977 4.550 0.391 212.703
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the benchmark fastest time on soft-compound tyres at 1m35.616s just before the halfway point, quickly beaten by Bottas on 1m34.427s – which remained as the fastest time of the session.

Hamilton got within 0.211s of Bottas on his first flying lap on the softs. Verstappen went again near the end on fresh softs, lowering his time to 1m34.654s by setting the fastest middle sector, just 0.016s slower than Hamilton overall.

Charles Leclerc was best of the rest for Ferrari, 0.690s off the pace, ahead of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Lando Norris (McLaren). Norris suffered a bizarre incident when he half spun as he returned to the pits.

Sergio Perez was ninth in the second Red Bull, with Fernando Alonso’s Alpine rounding out the top 10.

Read Also:

Russian Grand Prix FP2 results: Bottas fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 19 1'33.593 224.939
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 22 1'33.637 0.044 0.044 224.834
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 22 1'33.845 0.252 0.208 224.335
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 17 1'34.154 0.561 0.309 223.599
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 23 1'34.402 0.809 0.248 223.012
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 20 1'34.621 1.028 0.219 222.496
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 22 1'34.678 1.085 0.057 222.362
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 21 1'34.762 1.169 0.084 222.165
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 22 1'34.837 1.244 0.075 221.989
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 24 1'34.925 1.332 0.088 221.783
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 22 1'34.938 1.345 0.013 221.753
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 23 1'35.052 1.459 0.114 221.487
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 19 1'35.094 1.501 0.042 221.389
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 15 1'35.178 1.585 0.084 221.193
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 21 1'35.334 1.741 0.156 220.832
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 19 1'35.411 1.818 0.077 220.653
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 12 1'35.630 2.037 0.219 220.148
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 23 1'35.954 2.361 0.324 219.405
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 19 1'36.099 2.506 0.145 219.074
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 20 1'36.230 2.637 0.131 218.775
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

In FP2, Leclerc set the initial soft-tyre pace, beating his morning time with 1m34.925s, while the frontrunners lapped on mediums from the start. Alonso topped his fastest lap with 1m34.762s after 15 minutes.

Hamilton mowed down his front jack man in a practice pitstop, apologizing and admitting that his ‘brake magic’ button – which puts almost all the brake bias to the front wheels – was engaged by mistake.

Bottas lapped in 1m33.593s, taking over P1 a second clear of Verstappen – who will start from the back of the grid on Sunday after taking a new power unit, and therefore was unlikely to be doing any low-fuel runs. Hamilton then took P2, 0.044s off his teammate, with Norris rising to third, half a second off the Mercs.

Gasly then took third, getting to within a quarter of a second of the Mercedes duo, just before a red flag for Antonio Giovinazzi, who spun his Alfa Romeo into the wall at Turn 9. Leclerc had previously suffered a spin there without hitting anything.

Gasly lost his front wing in the closing moments of the session after smashing it against the kerb at Turn 2.

Ocon ended the session fifth quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Vettel, Leclerc and Perez.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Previous article

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Next article

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

39 min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

1 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

30 min
4
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

4 h
5
Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

1 d
Latest news
Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
F1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

3m
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
F1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

30m
F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
F1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

39m
Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
F1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

1 h
Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight
F1

Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight

2 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid Long Beach
IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie

Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.