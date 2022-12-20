Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match? Next / How the FIA risks following FIFA down a worrying path
Formula 1 Podcast

GP Racing Podcast: The many faces of Sebastian Vettel

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has driven his final grand prix, and the latest Flat Chat podcast from GP Racing magazine examines his career and legacy.

GP Racing Podcast: The many faces of Sebastian Vettel

GP Racing columnists Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew join editor Stuart Codling to debate the hot topics of Vettel’s life in F1. How did the cheeky young hotshot who liked to quote Monty Python become a four-time world champion – and become public enemy number one after publicly shunning team orders? Why did the German public not take him to their hearts as they did Michael Schumacher? Why did he ultimately fail to emulate the achievements of Schumacher, his childhood hero, despite his attempts to forge a similar path?

Vettel is the cover star of this month’s GP Racing magazine and he leaves a fascinating legacy – particularly after his final two years in F1 where he reinvented himself as a force for social change. As our panel observes, while he hasn’t compelled any of his colleagues to champion the same causes as him, he has supported and helped empower those who wish to speak up for issues they are passionate about. And is he finally done with F1, or will he continue to use his star power to be a positive influence from the sidelines?

One driver who sees retirement as a mere speck in the distance is Pierre Gasly. His new boss, Alpine’s Otmar Szafnauer, told GP Racing this month that he believes Gasly to be a better bet than the team’s original choice, Australian Oscar Piastri. Naturally Szafnauer would say that – but could he be right? And what to make of Gasly’s firmly expressed belief that his own best achievements lie in front of him, not in the past?

Our panel also debates the latest moves in the team principal market – so many of them that Szafnauer, who joined Alpine at the beginning of last year, is now F1’s fifth longest-serving team boss. Have we now entered the era of the rent-a-manager? One thing is for certain: every world championship since 2010 has been won by either Red Bull or Mercedes, both of which have been run by the same individuals for many years.

shares
comments
Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?
Previous article

Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?
Next article

How the FIA risks following FIFA down a worrying path

How the FIA risks following FIFA down a worrying path

Latest news

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus
WEC WEC

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

Schumacher and Vettel team up at 2023 Race of Champions
General General

Schumacher and Vettel team up at 2023 Race of Champions

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher has joined the line-up for the 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden, resuming his partnership with Sebastian Vettel on Team Germany.

WRT critical of ex-Audi Sport boss for 'damage' to brand's image
GT GT

WRT critical of ex-Audi Sport boss for 'damage' to brand's image

WRT chief Vincent Vosse has hit out at former Audi Sport boss Julius Seebach for damaging the German manufacturer’s image in racing circles in the last two years.

Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team

Honda has made a series of changes in key positions among its MotoGP technicians, headlined by Giacomo Guidotti moving from LCR to become Joan Mir's new crew chief.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Plus

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Formula 1
5 h
Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match? Plus

Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?

OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

The ‘pay driver’ tag left Zhou Guanyu facing depressing abuse. But China’s first F1 driver put it all behind him with a decent first season at Alfa Romeo that meant a contract extension was never in any doubt

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022 Plus

The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022

Who thought that once the fallout from Abu Dhabi 2021 was out of the way F1 could just get on with racing? That proved a forlorn hope, as once again political drama abounded in 2022. Here's how the year's biggest controversies played out

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2022
How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait Plus

How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait

When Charles Leclerc built a 46-point gap over Max Verstappen after three races of the season, expectation soared in Maranello - only to deflate amid embarrassing capitulation that prompted the departure of team boss Mattia Binotto. Unreliability, strategy errors and driver errors all had their part to play as the team faced an unexpectedly close challenge to hold onto second in the constructors' standings

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2022
The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Plus

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains

At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022 Plus

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022

The biggest rules reset in 40 years as Formula 1 reverted to ground effect regulations created new and demanding challenges for modern-era designers, as they worked within tight restrictions. Here are the major areas that had a determining outcome on the 2022 season

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed Plus

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

Disappointed that the door to the senior team remains closed to him, Pierre Gasly has left the Red Bull family. But, speaking exclusively to OLEG KARPOV, he explains this is by no means a bitter separation and its dogged pursuit of the 2020 Italian GP winner has imbued him with confidence aplenty

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.