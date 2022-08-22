Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Former F1 race director Masi linked to second new motorsport role Next / Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"
Formula 1 News

Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 for Haas F1 team at Italian and US GPs

Former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in FP1 for Haas at the Italian and United States Grands Prix.

Megan White
By:
Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 for Haas F1 team at Italian and US GPs

The Ferrari reserve driver will take the wheel of the VF-22 at both Monza and the Circuit of the Americas, with current drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen taking it in turns to hand over their cars to the Italian.

Giovinazzi last competed in F1 in 2021 before making the move to Formula E with Dragon Penske Racing, but retained his role with Ferrari.

He could also be a contender for a seat with Haas for 2023, with Schumacher's future uncertain while Magnussen has a multi-year contract agreement.

The 28-year-old said: "I'm so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions.

"Besides simulator driving it is important to test a true car and I can't wait to put my suit and helmet back on. It'll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars – it's the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver.

"Driving on challenging and exciting tracks as Monza and COTA makes it even more thrilling. Thanks to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari – I'm looking forward to giving my contribution to the team that counted on me already in 2017."

Antonio Giovinazzi, Reserve Driver, Ferrari

Antonio Giovinazzi, Reserve Driver, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team Principal Gunther Steiner added: "We're happy to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi back to the team for the two FP1 outings.

"Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula 1 car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist.

"We enjoyed a similar situation back in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari – the clear difference between then and now is the experience he'll have gained competing for the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he'll be able to give us in Italy and America.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Antonio again and having him back in the paddock with us."

Giovinazzi, who joined Alfa in 2019, was the first Italian to compete in Formula 1 full-time since the 2011 season.

The Italian racer scored 21 points in his three seasons before losing his seat to Zhou Guanyu.

shares
comments
Former F1 race director Masi linked to second new motorsport role
Previous article

Former F1 race director Masi linked to second new motorsport role
Next article

Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"

Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"
Megan White More
Megan White
Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff
European Le Mans

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff

Rast announces shock departure from Audi Sport
DTM

Rast announces shock departure from Audi Sport

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Antonio Giovinazzi More
Antonio Giovinazzi
"Crazy strategy" failed to pay off for Giovinazzi at Jakarta FE race Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

"Crazy strategy" failed to pay off for Giovinazzi at Jakarta FE race

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive

Latest news

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part

Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season.

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change

Nicholas Latifi wants Williams to only judge his Formula 1 performances since his chassis change going into the British Grand Prix as he fights for his future at the team.

Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"

McLaren driver Lando Norris would feel “sad” if Spa dropped off the Formula 1 calendar for 2023, saying that “things are just about money nowadays.”

Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 for Haas F1 team at Italian and US GPs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 for Haas F1 team at Italian and US GPs

Former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in FP1 for Haas at the Italian and United States Grands Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.