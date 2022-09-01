Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace Next / Ferrari would be "very surprised" if Red Bull introduced lightweight F1 chassis
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Gasly: Video discussing ’final details of contract’ not about F1 amid Alpine links

Pierre Gasly was “laughing” about a video clip that emerged of him mentioning “final details of a contract” amid links to Alpine, saying it was “nothing related to Formula 1”.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: Video discussing ’final details of contract’ not about F1 amid Alpine links

Autosport revealed last week at Spa that AlphaTauri driver Gasly had emerged as a candidate for a switch to Alpine following Fernando Alonso shock exit for Aston Martin in 2023. 

Although Gasly has already been announced as an AlphaTauri driver for 2023 and has a contract until the end of next season, it is understood there is interest from Alpine to break the Frenchman out of his existing deal. 

In a clip that emerged on social media in recent days from a Ferrari video, Gasly is seen walking with Charles Leclerc and George Russell to the drivers’ parade at Spa, and can be heard saying: “I’m still working on the final details of the contract.”

 

Many fans took this to mean this was related to talks with Alpine, but Gasly denied on Thursday at Zandvoort that this was the case.

“If you guys would have any idea of the subject we were talking about, you’ll probably laugh,” Gasly said.

“I can guarantee you, it was nothing related to Formula 1.”

Gasly said that Russell was talking about “marriage or a wedding thing” and that “you guys can figure out it wasn’t car-related.” In the clip, Russell can be heard saying the word “married” before Gasly’s comments.

Gasly admitted some of his friends had sent him the clip and that he was “more like laughing about it and quite impressed how a topic can be deviated from its origin”, calling it “funny”.

But Gasly remained coy when discussing the possibility of a move to Alpine, saying that “nothing has changed” for him since Spa.

“I said it last week, for next year currently, I’m contracted for AlphaTauri,” Gasly said.

“Everybody is aware of my contract situation. For now, nothing has changed.”

Asked by Autosport/Motorsport.com if Red Bull had spoken to him about talks in the background, Gasly replied: “I don’t feel like commenting anything for the moment.

“I’m with AlphaTauri, I’m giving my best to AlphaTauri as long as I’ll be driving for this team. They gave me my first seat in Formula 1, they gave me my first victory.

“For now, I don’t feel like commenting anything. As long as I’m driving for this team, I’ll always give my 110%.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Erik Junius

Gasly said the buzz around his future was “not affecting me or bothering me” and that he was used to being in the press spotlight.

“This is nothing compared to some of the things that I had to face earlier in my career,” Gasly said.

“You’re always in the press if it’s for good things, bad things, even some stories are made up from really funny conversations and you’re trending on TikTok without any reason.

“It’s OK. It’s part of being an F1 driver.”

Gasly has a strong emotional connection to AlphaTauri, which he joined when the team was Toro Rosso back in 2017 to make his F1 debut. Gasly scored the team’s second F1 win and first for 12 years at Monza in 2020, and has scored more points than any driver in its history.

But he said considerations for the future were “only performance-driven”.

“We’ve got only one career, and you need to make the best out of it,” Gasly said.

“At the end of the day, we sacrifice, work a lot towards one goal, to be the the best. That performance factor will always have the priority over the emotional side that you have, obviously.

“I’m someone who is emotional, I feel I connect to the people. This is a really important part for me. But the competitive mindset you have as an F1 driver is just on a different level.”

shares
comments

Related video

Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace
Previous article

Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace
Next article

Ferrari would be "very surprised" if Red Bull introduced lightweight F1 chassis

Ferrari would be "very surprised" if Red Bull introduced lightweight F1 chassis
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders
Formula 1

Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders

Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling
Formula 1

Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023 Dutch GP
Formula 1

Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

More
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda pitlane start moves Verstappen and Leclerc up Spa F1 grid Belgian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda pitlane start moves Verstappen and Leclerc up Spa F1 grid

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 future depends on "things in the background" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 future depends on "things in the background"

Inside the Faenza facility where AlphaTauri’s F1 pragmatic vision is realised Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Faenza facility where AlphaTauri’s F1 pragmatic vision is realised

Latest news

Seidl: Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1

Oscar Piastri will be a "perfect fit" for McLaren in Formula 1 next year, reckons its team principal Andreas Seidl.

Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders

Friday's announcement by Formula 1's Contract Recognition Board brought to an end the contract saga surrounding Oscar Piastri, who will race for McLaren in 2023.

Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling

McLaren has confirmed Oscar Piastri will race for the team in 2023 and beyond after Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board ruled in its favour this week.

Alpine keeps on F1 upgrade push as top three teams hold back
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine keeps on F1 upgrade push as top three teams hold back

Alpine is one of the few teams to introduce updates at Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix with the top three squads steering clear of new developments.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.