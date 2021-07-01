Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’ Next / Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated

By:

Pierre Gasly was surprised that Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was not investigated for triggering their collision on the opening lap of last weekend’s Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix.

Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated

Leclerc broke his front wing on Gasly’s left-rear tyre as he moved towards his AlphaTauri rival during a fight for position out of the opening corner of the Red Bull Ring race.

While Leclerc was able to pit for a replacement front wing and eventually recovered to finish seventh, the damage to Gasly’s car eventually triggered his retirement from the race.

F1 race director Michael Masi did look into the incident but felt that the clash was just a typical first lap collision, so did not request a proper investigation by the FIA stewards.

However, Gasly reckons that the incident did warrant an extra look – and he expects further talks about the FIA stance during the Friday night driver’s briefing at the Austrian GP.

“In the end it doesn't really matter to me, but I must say I was a bit surprised at the time that there was no further investigation,” said Gasly on Thursday.

“Obviously it wasn't done on purpose, and it's not something which Charles deliberately did, but for sure it had quite a big consequence on my race.

“Especially after seeing Valtteri [Bottas] getting a three-place grid penalty for losing the control of his car in the pitlane, but not really affecting anyone else's race, and this, which obviously had an impact on my race, I must say I was surprised.

“But at the end of the day, I just care about my own race, and there's not much that could change anything on that side. So it’s just something we're probably going to talk about with Michael.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn suggested earlier this week that the incident was maybe triggered by Leclerc’s impatience when fighting in the midfield, the Ferrari driver was not so convinced.

“For my wheel-to-wheel racing, I am actually quite satisfied with it,” said Leclerc. “It’s always obviously on the limit, but if you look at the last race, it helped us massively to come back through the field without losing too much pace.

“It’s always a fine balance. It was a bit too much in the first lap, but I spoke with Pierre. Everything is fine there, and that’s it.”

Read Also:

Gasly confirmed that Leclerc had spoken to him on Sunday night after the Styrian GP, but was not in the best of moods at the time.

“He came to see me after the race: I was still pissed off,” said the Frenchman. “It doesn't matter even if you are friends. Still, I was still quite upset.

“But I know him, I know the way he races, he is a fair guy and you can see that he didn't do it on purpose. It's just hard but it's part of racing, and these things happens once in a while.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

Previous article

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

Next article

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

21 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

5 h
3
Formula 1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

1 h
4
Formula 1

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

3 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

27 min
Latest news
Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
F1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

5m
Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
F1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

27m
Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated
F1

Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated

56m
Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’
F1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

1 h
F1 set to sign off sprint qualifying rules amid parc ferme concerns
F1

F1 set to sign off sprint qualifying rules amid parc ferme concerns

2 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
5 h

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
6 h

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing
Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism French GP
Formula 1

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans French GP
Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Trending Today

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

F1 set to sign off sprint qualifying rules amid parc ferme concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to sign off sprint qualifying rules amid parc ferme concerns

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
4 h
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.