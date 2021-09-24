Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

By:

Pierre Gasly says that his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team may have to review its front wing design after he lost his in contact with a kerb in Sochi on Friday.

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

The incident came just one race after the Frenchman had a huge crash at the start of the Saturday sprint race at Monza after his front wing became caught under his front wheels following contact with Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren.

Gasly also lost a front wing as a result of contact in the opening race of the season in Bahrain.

Today’s incident happened when Gasly ran wide across a “banana” kerb towards the end of the FP2 session, and the wing was instantly dislodged. He admitted that it was surprising that the contact had caused the damage, and that his team might have to "revise" it.

“It seems like our front wings are quite fragile,” Gasly told Autosport. “[I lost one] with Daniel in Monza, also in Bahrain, and Yuki [Tsunoda lost one] in Monza as well.

“I understeered a bit, so I was going to hit the kerb right in the middle of the car, so I opened to go behind it, thinking it was going to be better. And in the end the whole front wing went off. So we need to see if we can do something for that, but no big concern.

“In cases like this bananas are not made to destroy the car, just to kind of slow you down. It was a bit surprising.”

On a positive note Gasly finished FP2 in third place, behind the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton. Rain is expected on Saturday, and thus there is unlikely to be any more dry running before Sunday’s race.

Asked if the performance was realistic he said: “I would say it’s encouraging. This morning I was P6, then P3 this afternoon. Obviously we know what could happen for the rest of the weekend with tomorrow and the conditions, and I think that it’s really good to to put a strong time today.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It wasn't so easy, I didn't feel as comfortable as usual within the car, quite a lot of work to do. But I think it's pretty difficult for everyone. Just happy we managed to be strong in both sessions, because it's promising for the rest of the weekend.”

With Max Verstappen heading to the back of the grid due to a PU penalty the third podium slot behind the two Mercedes drivers has potentially opened up.

“That always brings more opportunities, because they start at the back,” said Gasly. “We know how fast they usually catch up with the pace they have in the race.

“But nevertheless, I think we we have a good chance to start at the front, and potentially some good points. So it's encouraging for the rest of the weekend.”

Gasly is determined to bounce back from a disastrous weekend in Monza, where his sprint crash was followed by early retirement in the Grand Prix itself.

“For the whole team, I must say it was a big disappointment," he said. "You know, a year after the win, everybody wanted to do well. Home race for all of us, and Yuki didn't even take part in the race, I was out after one lap. So obviously a big disappointment.

“Looking back, it hurts when we see how the race panned out after all the safety car, crashes, etcetera. But we had the speed, we qualified sixth, ahead of the Ferraris, we were very fast in practice, we have a new engine in our pool.

“So there are still a lot of positives to take even though we didn't get the reward in the end, which which is painful.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

Previous article

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

2 h
3
Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

49 min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

2 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

1 h
Latest news
Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2
F1

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

15m
Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
F1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

49m
Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty
F1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

1 h
Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
F1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

1 h
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
F1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

1 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties Russian GP
Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

Haas considers hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022 Russian GP
Formula 1

Haas considers hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Trending Today

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Latest news

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.