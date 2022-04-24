Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly says it ‘wasn’t too hard’ to keep Lewis Hamilton behind him as they battled for position in Formula 1’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall
On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?
As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space
The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?
Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom
OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon
Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped
OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task
Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems