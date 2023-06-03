Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has racked up two grid penalties to provisionally start the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix from 10th after impeding rivals in qualifying at Barcelona.
Gasly initially ran to the fourth fastest time in Q3, with his 1m12.816s flying lap placing him 0.544s off Red Bull's runaway polesitter Max Verstappen.
That effort might have marked Gasly’s best starting position since he lined up in second place for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. However, he has been hit with two lots of three-place grid penalties after being found guilty of blocking Verstappen and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who ran to second in qualifying.
Both incidents occurred in Q1, with Sainz held up at Turn 13. In that case, the stewards noted Gasly’s defence that he was aware of the Ferrari but felt he could not avoid blocking the SF-23 owing to the high-speed delta between the cars.
But the FIA deemed that Gasly might have moved further to the right at the exit of the corner.
Gasly was also pinged for delaying Verstappen through the long Turn 4. In this incident, blame was laid on Alpine for not giving its driver sufficient warning to move over. The team had informed Gasly that approaching cars were on a slow lap.
Speaking prior to the penalties being handed out, Gasly said: “I haven't seen any replays.
"All I can say is I've tried my best with the information that I was given at the time.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
“Whatever happened wasn't intentional, obviously. We just need to review exactly what's happened.”
As per Charles Leclerc’s three-place grid drop for the previous round in Monaco for a similar offence on Lando Norris, Gasly will not have any penalty points added to his race licence.
The French racer had run the risk in late 2022 of having to miss a race for racking up too many points, with Gasly notably pinged for driving too fast in red-flag conditions in Japan.
But following the passing of the cancelled Emilia Romagna GP weekend, his penalty total dropped to eight points since one calendar year had passed since committing an earlier offence in Spain.
On his strong qualifying performance, but knowing a penalty was likely, Gasly added: “For now, I am P4. For now, I've done a very strong lap.
“I must say, I'm very happy for the team because it's the best qualifying of the season. I'm just happy with the evolution we've been showing throughout the last few weekends.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, signs autographs for fans
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
“It’s still early in the season, and I am still learning about the team every weekend. They're learning about myself. It's about putting things together. I really feel like every weekend, we're making a step forward.
“It was a very strong lap. I'm always looking further ahead. When I see Carlos in second less than tenth away, it really shows we got potential in the package that we have.”
As a result of the penalties, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will climb a place on the grid to fourth behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision
Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023
Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023 Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Latest news
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing
The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.