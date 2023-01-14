Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / McNish: 2026 rule changes offer Audi ‘good runway’ for F1 entry Next / Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Formula 1 News

Gasly "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Pierre Gasly had to “put emotions aside” in deciding to leave his AlphaTauri Formula 1 “family” and make the step up to Alpine for the 2023 season.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Gasly signed for Alpine in the wake of Fernando Alonso’s exit to Aston Martin and the team’s failure to secure Oscar Piastri’s services following a ruling by F1’s Contract Recognition Board.

It marked the first F1 move outside of the Red Bull umbrella for Gasly, who has spent the entirety of his F1 career with AlphaTauri and its predecessor, Toro Rosso, with the exception of a 12-race stint for the senior Red Bull team in early 2019.

Gasly led the team to only the second victory in its history at Monza in 2020 before helping it secure its biggest F1 points haul to date the following year.

The Frenchman has previously spoken of the comfort he felt within the small, family atmosphere at Faenza, and conceded that it was “for sure” one of the hardest things to give up.

“Looking at a career, you need to be quite pragmatic,” Gasly told Autosport.

“I know where I want to go, I know what I want to achieve in Formula 1. You’ve got to put emotions aside, and just look at it in a very pragmatic way: what are the best chances for me to reach my target? 

PLUS: The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

“That’s why I was mainly driven by performance, and being in a place and in a car that would allow me to perform even better.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Gasly got his first taste of Alpine F1 machinery at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi, and said in the aftermath of the running he could immediately tell why the team had finished fourth in the constructors’ championship.

The move comes after a difficult season for AlphaTauri that saw it slump to ninth in the standings, with Gasly recording only six points finishes and a best result of P5 in Azerbaijan.

He explained how once the initial buzz around the move to Alpine had settled, there was “this emotional part which comes in mind” as he prepared to leave AlphaTauri – although it did not impact his decision.

“I would not say that it affects the decision,” said Gasly.

“Clearly, I spoke already with all the team, all the engineers, all the mechanics. For me, they have been all my family my entire time in Formula 1. I spent what, five years, 90% of my time in Formula 1 with these guys.

“Obviously it’s going to be a big change, a big change for them as well to welcome a new driver when for the last five years, they have seen me coming [back at the] end of February, test in Barcelona, and see me leaving in Abu Dhabi.”

shares
comments
McNish: 2026 rule changes offer Audi ‘good runway’ for F1 entry
Previous article

McNish: 2026 rule changes offer Audi ‘good runway’ for F1 entry
Next article

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers
Formula 1

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine
Formula 1

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Lawson: Emulating F1 race winner Gasly in Super Formula “absolutely doable”
Super Formula

Lawson: Emulating F1 race winner Gasly in Super Formula “absolutely doable”

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

More
AlphaTauri
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus
Formula 1

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

AlphaTauri plans New York livery launch for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

AlphaTauri plans New York livery launch for 2023 F1 car

Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept
Formula 1

Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept

Latest news

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers

Formula 1 hopes the new engine rules for 2026 help “level the playing field” for incoming manufacturers amid growing OEM interest.

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF
Formula E Formula E

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

An "impossible" car in qualifying and a suspected driveshaft issue capped off a miserable Mexico City E-Prix for Sam Bird, who branded the Formula E season opener as "proper s***".

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual has been won overall by Team Redline, with its #2 entry driven by Felipe Drugovich, Felix Rosenqvist, Luke Bennett and Chris Lulham.

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra
WRC WRC

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra

Renault has officially revealed its challenger to enter the Rally3 sphere of the FIA rally pyramid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
18 h
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Plus

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.