Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success
Formula 1 News

Gasly had "really positive” talk over AlphaTauri F1 future plans

By:

Pierre Gasly says he has had a “really positive” talk with Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko about his future with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team.

Gasly had "really positive” talk over AlphaTauri F1 future plans

Red Bull Racing is expected to confirm Sergio Perez for next year, so there is no opening at the senior outfit for Gasly to return.

Gasly is therefore set to stay at AlphaTauri and the Frenchman says his discussion with Marko gave him some reassurance about the Faenza team’s future.

“We talked in Austria actually, we had a very good lunch together,” he said when asked by Autosport.

“I think we talked about a lot of things, and it was really positive to understand a bit more about their view and their plans, and how they are seeing the future.

"Because we are still contracted for some more time together.

“And yeah, we'll see what the future brings. I know they're really pleased with with my performances and what I bring to the team.

"So that's what I need to keep focusing on, and we'll see what happens. But it was was good to talk to him.”

Gasly believes that the change of rules for 2022 presents a possible opportunity for AlphaTauri to progress up the order, although he concedes that it could also be challenging.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“I think just looking at it in an objective way it can go either way,” he said.

“If we are the one finding a special trick on the car, which will work very well, then potentially we can have even better results next year.

Read Also:

“At the same time we could miss something big on the car, and talking with the designers, it's extremely difficult.

"There are so many directions to start from, a brand new page, that it's very, very difficult to know where you're going to be. Or to be sure that you didn't miss anything at any point.

“So there is a there is quite a lot of unknown going into next year. But I don't think anyone can know who is going to be the real strength in the paddock.

“Obviously the top teams with the knowledge and the tools and the facilities they have, I think they have more chances to get it right. But nothing is guaranteed. And there could be some good surprises next year.”

He added: “This year we have the rear end of 2019. So we are two years back from what other guys are running.

"So I think there are some positives from this change. And that's why I look at it in a positive way. We'll see what happens.”

shares
comments

Related video

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Previous article

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

16 h
2
Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

14 h
3
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

21 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

16 h
5
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

17 h
Latest news
Gasly had "really positive” talk over AlphaTauri F1 future plans
F1

Gasly had "really positive” talk over AlphaTauri F1 future plans

28m
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus
F1

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

49m
Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP
F1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

59m
Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
F1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

14 h
Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
F1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

16 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
17 h

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?
Formula 1

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming partnership on multi-year deal British GP
Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming partnership on multi-year deal

Trending Today

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
49m
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
18 h
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
21 h
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
23 h
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Gasly had "really positive” talk over AlphaTauri F1 future plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly had "really positive” talk over AlphaTauri F1 future plans

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.