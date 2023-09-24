Subscribe
Previous / Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in F1 Japanese GP Next / Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly was left confused by Alpine's order to swap positions with Esteban Ocon at the end of Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix, which he said wasn't discussed beforehand.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

In the final stages of the Suzuka race, Gasly was asked to let Ocon by as the pair were set to finish ninth and 10th.

Gasly angrily protested on the radio but eventually relented by letting his team-mate by at the very last possible moment, in the third sector of the final lap.

Gasly was asked to let Ocon by to return the favour from earlier in the race, when Gasly passed Ocon but then failed to overtake Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ahead of the pair, thereby having to revert the positions.

But a puzzled Gasly said that while Ocon undercutting him was a scenario he was aware of, the late reversal was never discussed in the pre-race strategy briefings.

Read Also:

"It wasn't discussed before the race," Gasly said. "It was clear with the strategy they had planned that at some point Esteban would undercut me, but my pace was faster and I would have to pass him back.

"I overtook him anyway on the race track because I had fresher tyres.

"It was never said that we would need to invert the positions again because I started ahead and I was always in front.

"As a team 10th and ninth or ninth and 10th is the same, but it was definitely not something I expected. And it's not something I really understand as well as I was the leading car, so we'll talk about it.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I'm behind the wheel and my job is to go as fast as possible. I'm giving every single everything I can. Why give up a position, for what reason."

Gasly said he relented because while he didn't understand the decision, he also didn't want to put his own interests before the team's.

"Today I put the team in front of myself and that's what I will do anyway," he added.

In the end, a struggling Alpine outfit salvaged a double points position which looked in jeopardy when Ocon was involved in a start melee with Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon, who both eventually retired from the race.

"I think we did a good strategy as a team we did the best job we could with both cars," Gasly explained.

"I don't understand the team's decision, but I respected it and let Esteban pass, but in the end it's three points for the team and that's what we will have to look at."

shares
comments

Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in F1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Stella: “Remarkable” Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren’s work

Stella: “Remarkable” Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren’s work

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Stella: “Remarkable” Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren’s work Stella: “Remarkable” Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren’s work

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Alpine More
Alpine
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

VASC Supercars

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

NASCAR Cup Texas: Byron passes Wallace late to secure Hendrick's 300th win

NASCAR Cup Texas: Byron passes Wallace late to secure Hendrick's 300th win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas

NASCAR Cup Texas: Byron passes Wallace late to secure Hendrick's 300th win NASCAR Cup Texas: Byron passes Wallace late to secure Hendrick's 300th win

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe