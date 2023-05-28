Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023
Pierre Gasly believes his Alpine Formula 1 team is making good progress and is more competitive in Monaco than it has been previously this season.
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been under pressure since his CEO Laurent Rossi made critical comments about the Enstone outfit’s ‘amateurish' form and mistakes that have been made.
PLUS: The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
With handy timing Esteban Ocon qualified a surprise fourth in Monaco, while Gasly earned a respectable seventh place.
The former was boosted one position after Charles Leclerc was handed a three-place penalty for impeding Lando Norris.
“A very good day for the team, very positive step forward compared to the first few races and they did a very good job,” said Gasly when asked about the session by Autosport.
“My side obviously frustrated and disappointed with Q3, because we didn’t do the lap when we had to do it. Locked too much the rear, sliding way too much on some of the entries, but at the end of the day that’s what you have in Monaco.
“We’ll work from there, but overall I’m satisfied to see we’re making progress as a team.”
Asked if the car was better in qualifying that it had been earlier in the weekend, he said: “Let’s say there were times in quali where it was better, then slightly got worse depending on the outlap etc.
“I think what I’m saying is overall we’re closer to the front than we’ve ever been so far this year, and that’s definitely positive. It means we’re getting more from the package we’ve got and that’s the most important.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Erik Junius
“Hopefully we can build up from Miami, this is better and hopefully what we see from us in the coming races will be even better.”
Gasly said he didn’t understand why he lost performance in the latter part of qualifying relative to Ocon.
“Just rear locked,” he said.
“Been struggling the whole weekend with that and fortunately Q2 we managed to get that under control and Q3 was again worse.
“I don’t really have answers for now but we’ll see.
“Today we still feel like it wasn’t a perfect job and then we are splitting two Mercedes, so you’ve got to look at it in an objective way and see we are making progress and work from there.”
Regarding Sunday’s race he said: “It’s Monaco, if you tell me there are going to be 50 overtakes I’d say you’re crazy, but there is some sort of chances around the pitstop strategy depending on what you do and obviously some sort of unpredictability with safety cars.
“So we’ll have to maximise our chances and clearly a lot of points on the table for the team and we’ll try to get as many as we can.”
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence
Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
Latest news
The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben
The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben
How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid
How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid
Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season
Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.