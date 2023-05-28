Subscribe
Previous / Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023

Pierre Gasly believes his Alpine Formula 1 team is making good progress and is more competitive in Monaco than it has been previously this season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been under pressure since his CEO Laurent Rossi made critical comments about the Enstone outfit’s ‘amateurish' form and mistakes that have been made.

PLUS: The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

With handy timing Esteban Ocon qualified a surprise fourth in Monaco, while Gasly earned a respectable seventh place.

The former was boosted one position after Charles Leclerc was handed a three-place penalty for impeding Lando Norris.

“A very good day for the team, very positive step forward compared to the first few races and they did a very good job,” said Gasly when asked about the session by Autosport.

“My side obviously frustrated and disappointed with Q3, because we didn’t do the lap when we had to do it. Locked too much the rear, sliding way too much on some of the entries, but at the end of the day that’s what you have in Monaco.

“We’ll work from there, but overall I’m satisfied to see we’re making progress as a team.”

Asked if the car was better in qualifying that it had been earlier in the weekend, he said: “Let’s say there were times in quali where it was better, then slightly got worse depending on the outlap etc.

“I think what I’m saying is overall we’re closer to the front than we’ve ever been so far this year, and that’s definitely positive. It means we’re getting more from the package we’ve got and that’s the most important.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Erik Junius

“Hopefully we can build up from Miami, this is better and hopefully what we see from us in the coming races will be even better.”

Gasly said he didn’t understand why he lost performance in the latter part of qualifying relative to Ocon.

Read Also:

“Just rear locked,” he said.

“Been struggling the whole weekend with that and fortunately Q2 we managed to get that under control and Q3 was again worse.

“I don’t really have answers for now but we’ll see.

“Today we still feel like it wasn’t a perfect job and then we are splitting two Mercedes, so you’ve got to look at it in an objective way and see we are making progress and work from there.”

Regarding Sunday’s race he said: “It’s Monaco, if you tell me there are going to be 50 overtakes I’d say you’re crazy, but there is some sort of chances around the pitstop strategy depending on what you do and obviously some sort of unpredictability with safety cars.

“So we’ll have to maximise our chances and clearly a lot of points on the table for the team and we’ll try to get as many as we can.”

shares
comments

Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters

Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters

Norris was "nervous" about Monaco F1 Q3 run after car repair

Norris was "nervous" about Monaco F1 Q3 run after car repair

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Norris was "nervous" about Monaco F1 Q3 run after car repair Norris was "nervous" about Monaco F1 Q3 run after car repair

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace

Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace

Formula 1
Australian GP

Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Formula 1
Australian GP

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Alpine More
Alpine
Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence

Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence Ocon: Alpine 'unfortunate' with Monaco F1 red-flag absence

The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco

The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP

The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Latest news

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

DTM DTM
Oschersleben

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid

How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid

Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season

Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season Perez “cannot afford another zero” in F1 2023 season

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe