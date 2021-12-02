Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues Next / Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Gasly: AlphaTauri understands "worst performance" of F1 2021 in Qatar

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says the Italian team now understands the reasons for its "worst performance of the season" at the Qatar Grand Prix last time out.

Gasly: AlphaTauri understands "worst performance" of F1 2021 in Qatar

Gasly started the inaugural F1 race at the Losail International Circuit from second, the first front-row start of his F1 career, after yellow flag penalties demoted Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas.

But despite pursuing a two-stop strategy to mitigate the heavy tyre wear expected at the Qatar track, Gasly struggled badly with overheating and wearing his tyres, causing him to fall outside the points-paying positions to 11th at the finish.

It was a heavy blow to AlphaTauri's hopes of beating Alpine to fifth in the constructors' championship, the two squads having entered the weekend level on points.

With Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon finishing third and fifth respectively, AlphaTauri now faces a 25-point deficit with two races remaining this year.

Speaking to assembled media on Thursday prior to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Gasly explained that the team "know the reasons" for its struggles in the race and "have ideas" about how to resolve them.

"It was pretty shocking and disappointing after our best Saturday of the year, but we had signs on Friday already that our long runs were not so good," he said.

"In the race we massively struggled with the tyre wear, we were burning the rubber extremely fast and after 10-12 laps we basically had no rubber left on our tyres.

"We knew already before the weekend that it's something we struggle with, but we didn't expect to struggle to that extent in the race and it meant we had the worst performance of the season.

"Disappointing, but we learned a few things and now we are ready to face these last two races and try to get the best result."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Gasly said that AlphaTauri's calculations before the race had suggested the one-stop strategy successfully employed by Alpine wouldn't be possible, and conceded "there are a couple of things we could have done better".

"But overall we were too slow and degrading the tyres too much," he added.

Read Also:

Speaking about the Jeddah track, Gasly said he is optimistic that the team can return to the points, although anticipates the track characteristics mean "it's not going to be an easy one for us".

"Obviously we have been better in qualifying than in race trim, but I'm still confident we can do a decent job here," he said.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues
Previous article

Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues
Next article

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia
Load comments
More
James Newbold
Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues

Asian Le Mans Series reveals record 39-car grid
General

Asian Le Mans Series reveals record 39-car grid

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus
National

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Gasly frustrated by "shocking" AlphaTauri F1 pace in Qatar race Qatar GP
Formula 1

Gasly frustrated by "shocking" AlphaTauri F1 pace in Qatar race

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

More
AlphaTauri
Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight
Formula 1

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight

Tost: Tsunoda did nothing wrong in Mexico F1 qualifying fracas Mexican GP
Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda did nothing wrong in Mexico F1 qualifying fracas

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation

Latest news

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia

Gasly: AlphaTauri understands "worst performance" of F1 2021 in Qatar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri understands "worst performance" of F1 2021 in Qatar

Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton not "comfortable" racing in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues

Why aren't F1 trophies given at the last race of the season?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why aren't F1 trophies given at the last race of the season?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
6 h
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
7 h
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.