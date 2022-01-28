Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / FIA admits Masi’s job as F1 race director could be under threat Next / F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Special feature

Friday favourite: The "honest" Renault ace most admired by Warwick

By:

In a career that traversed Formula 1, sportscars and touring cars, Derek Warwick was paired with many illustrious names. In the latest instalment of Autosport's series, Warwick chooses his favourite team-mate - a two-time grand-prix winner with Ferrari who he implicitly trusted

Friday favourite: The "honest" Renault ace most admired by Warwick

Derek Warwick is spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing his favourite team-mate.

From the tough-as-nails Brian Henton at Toleman in Formula 2 and subsequently in F1, to racing legend Mario Andretti at Le Mans in 1996 and Peter ‘Perfect’ Brock at Bathurst the following year, plus racing the Jaguar XJR-14 alongside Martin Brundle in 1991, Warwick’s two-decade career brought him into close quarters with a varied cast list from different eras and backgrounds. And there’s the team-mate that ‘got away’, after Ayrton Senna blocked Warwick’s move to Lotus…

But the man that he picks is a driver best remembered for being parachuted into Ferrari to replace Gilles Villeneuve, earning a bittersweet maiden victory at Hockenheim after team-mate Didier Pironi sustained career-ending injuries in practice.

Warwick had stepped into a top Renault seat for 1984, after both Alain Prost and Eddie Cheever left following the French squad’s frustratingly late defeat to Brabham’s Nelson Piquet. He was joined by Patrick Tambay, already a two-time grand prix winner for Ferrari.

“I’ve always said my best team-mate was Patrick Tambay at Renault,” says Warwick. “He was a gentleman. He was honest and I trusted him. If he said he had two clicks of damper, it was two clicks of damper. He was a great team player and wanted to make the car quicker – he shared things with you. Patrick didn’t create any sort of ‘them and us’ situation.”

Warwick beat Tambay in the drivers’ standings and arguably should have won the Brazilian GP. He scored four podiums, but the RE50’s unreliability limited him to seventh in the championship, even though it remains one of his three favourite racing cars.

PLUS: The best Formula 1 cars never to win a GP

Warwick picks out Patrick Tambay as his favourite team-mate from his career in Formula 1, sportscars and touring cars

Warwick picks out Patrick Tambay as his favourite team-mate from his career in Formula 1, sportscars and touring cars

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“Patrick was also super-quick,” adds the 1992 world sportscar champion. “He was a grand prix winner with Ferrari when he arrived so he was a good benchmark for me. When I got the better of him it was a great confidence booster.

“In terms of speed, my fastest team-mate was Martin Brundle in the Jaguar XJR-14 sportcar in 1991. He definitely kept me on my toes, though I was a little bit older by then.

“With other team-mates, such as Eddie Cheever, things were very fractious, up and down – one minute we’d be mates, the next not. But Patrick and I spent a lot of time together.

“All team-mates bring you something. Whether it’s negative or positive you can still use it.”

PLUS: Warwick rates F1’s turbo heroes

There was not a lot either Warwick or Tambay could do in 1985. The RE60 was a step backwards, though Tambay managed two podiums early in the season to outscore Warwick as Renault slumped from fifth to seventh in the constructors’ table before dropping out of F1, only continuing as and engine supplier.

While Tambay found a berth at the Haas Lola squad for 1986, Warwick fell out of F1 and became Jaguar’s world sportscar championship challenger, though he would soon find his way back with Arrows for 1987.

Read Also:
Warwick and Tambay were a strong pairing in 1984, but couldn't arrest Renault's downward slide in competitiveness in 1985 before its F1 exit

Warwick and Tambay were a strong pairing in 1984, but couldn't arrest Renault's downward slide in competitiveness in 1985 before its F1 exit

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
FIA admits Masi’s job as F1 race director could be under threat
Previous article

FIA admits Masi’s job as F1 race director could be under threat
Next article

F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri

F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri
Load comments
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Top 10 Mercedes grand prix drivers: Hamilton, Fangio, Moss and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Mercedes grand prix drivers: Hamilton, Fangio, Moss and more

Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus
General

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Latest news

F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri

Friday favourite: The "honest" Renault ace most admired by Warwick
Formula 1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The "honest" Renault ace most admired by Warwick

FIA admits Masi’s job as F1 race director could be under threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA admits Masi’s job as F1 race director could be under threat

Sainz: Wind tunnel model highlights scale of F1 rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Wind tunnel model highlights scale of F1 rules change

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Plus

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility Plus

What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins Plus

The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, Autosport picks out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Autosport on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup Plus

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. Autosport breaks down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems Plus

Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway. But instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Plus

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. JAMES NEWBOLD hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwarts

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.