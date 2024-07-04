Formula 1 partners with Hamilton's Mission 44 charity
Formula 1 has announced a collaboration with Mission 44 to help drive forward diversity in motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3rd position, waves from the podium
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton's charity, Mission 44, which was set up in 2021 with the goal of improving greater representation, diversity, and inclusion in motorsport, has joined forces with F1.
At this weekend's British Grand Prix, students will be brought together from the Formula 1 Engineering and the Mission 44 MSc Motorsport Engineering scholarship programmes at a networking event.
Mission 44 has now become the latest charity to be "officially supported by Formula 1". Both schemes offer students crucial financial and career support and are targeted at students from underrepresented backgrounds.
Jason Arthur, CEO of Mission 44 said: "When Lewis Hamilton launched Mission 44 three years ago, it was with the ambition to create a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.
"Together with Formula 1, we will be able to increase awareness and access to motorsport career opportunities, so young people, no matter their background, can succeed. Change requires collective action, and we're excited to grow our partnership with Formula 1 to drive diversity in motorsport forward."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1, added: "Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure to support Mission 44 in its efforts to make our sport more diverse and give students and young people their first taste of the world of F1 and motorsport.
"We look forward to working with Mission 44 in this new capacity and seeing how many doors we can open together to inspire the next generation."
Writing on the Mission 44 website earlier this year, Jamie Elfenbein, Mission 44 Chief Growth Officer, explained how the charity worked with F1 Academy and the Miami Grand Prix to help support the next generation of STEM leaders around the world.
He said: "In the past two and a half years, our initiatives have already reached 300,000 young individuals across the United Kingdom and by the end of 2024, our reach will extend to Miami, Austin, Las Vegas, and Brazil.
“However, even with the extraordinary leadership of our founder - a seven-time Formula 1 world champion - we know that transforming the landscape of motorsport and fostering diversity across STEM industries requires collective action."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
Bearman explains F1 race number choice as he reveals “amazing” Hamilton video
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Latest news
British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?
F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
Autosport Plus
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments