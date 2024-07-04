All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Ferrari junior Bearman announced as Haas F1 driver for 2025

Ferrari young driver Oliver Bearman secures Haas F1 contract for 2025 ahead of home British Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Haas has announced that its reserve driver Oliver Bearman will race for the squad in Formula 1 next year.

The Ferrari Academy youngster had long been tipped for the seat in the wake of his impressive F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he finished seventh for the Prancing Horse after a late call-up to replace Carlos Sainz.

Oliver Bearman: The rise of Britain’s next Formula 1 star

Speaking about his deal, Bearman described it as "incredible" to think that he was now a fully-fledged F1 driver.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” he said. “To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team makes me so immensely proud.

“To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.

“To Gene [Haas], Ayao [Komatsu] and everyone at Haas, thank you for believing in me and for trusting me to represent your team.”

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Having conducted several practice outings for Haas both last year and this, as well as winning in Formula 2, the American-owned outfit has no doubt that the Briton has what it takes to be successful.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “It’s an exciting thing to be able to give a young driver as talented as Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1.

“He’s developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and the world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Oliver proved he was more than ready for the task, and we’ve seen that for ourselves running him in the Haas cars in our FP1 sessions over the past two seasons.

“We’re looking forward to further developing him as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent – both inside and outside of the car.

“Oliver’s a great guy and a very welcome addition to the team when he joins us for the FP1 weekends. Now we know that relationship is going to be longer-term, it’s a positive thing for all concerned.”

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, speaks with Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, speaks with Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

As well as running in free practice for Haas at Silverstone this weekend, Bearman will also get FP1 outings in Hungary, Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Bearman has been a member of Ferrari’s young driver programme since the end of 2021, having won that year’s Italian F4 championship.

In 2022, he finished third overall in the F3 championship for Prema, prior to stepping up to F2 last year.

He took four wins en route to sixth in the championship, while this year, off the back of a sprint race win in Austria last weekend with the underperforming Prema team, he is 14th currently.

Read Also:

While Haas has announced Bearman, it has not yet decided on who will be his team-mate for 2025.

It has been strongly linked with Esteban Ocon, who is leaving Alpine at the end of this season, but the Frenchman is also a candidate for Williams.

Valtteri Bottas could also be a possibility, while current driver Kevin Magnussen hopes that improved results from him can convince Haas to give him another contract. 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Rosberg launches sustainable study of Silverstone
Next article Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
Ricciardo defends “tough racer” Verstappen after Norris F1 Austrian GP clash

Ricciardo defends “tough racer” Verstappen after Norris F1 Austrian GP clash

Formula 1
British GP
Ricciardo defends “tough racer” Verstappen after Norris F1 Austrian GP clash
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
More from
Oliver Bearman
Bearman explains F1 race number choice as he reveals “amazing” Hamilton video

Bearman explains F1 race number choice as he reveals “amazing” Hamilton video

Formula 1
British GP
Bearman explains F1 race number choice as he reveals “amazing” Hamilton video
Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Formula 1
British GP
Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Oliver Bearman: The rise of Britain’s next Formula 1 star

Oliver Bearman: The rise of Britain’s next Formula 1 star

Formula 1
British GP
Oliver Bearman: The rise of Britain’s next Formula 1 star
Arbitration panel rules in Haas court battle with Mazepin sponsor Uralkali

Arbitration panel rules in Haas court battle with Mazepin sponsor Uralkali

Formula 1
Arbitration panel rules in Haas court battle with Mazepin sponsor Uralkali
F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

Latest news

British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?

British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?

F1 Formula 1
British GP
British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?
F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too

F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too

F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

INDY IndyCar
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe