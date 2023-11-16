Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Podcast

Flat Chat Podcast: Survival of the smartest

The latest issue of GP Racing magazine delves into Carlos Sainz's efforts to keep his place at Ferrari by taking the challenge to the Formula 1 team's talisman Charles Leclerc.

Published
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sainz is the only non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix in 2023 and has put together his most convincing campaign to date since joining Maranello from McLaren for the 2021 season.

As well as delving into the contents of the latest issue of Autosport's monthly sister title, the latest edition of the Flat Chat podcast featuring GP Racing editor Stuart Codling, special contributor Mark Gallagher and Autosport F1 reporter Matt Kew previews the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As F1 teams seek to minimise unknowns at all turns, how will they face racing on a brand-new track where data is severely limited?

The trio also mull over the news that General Motors has registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 powertrain manufacturer for 2028, and its implications for the prospective Andretti F1 team's bid to enter the world championship in the coming years.

 
shares
comments
Previous article How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
Next article AlphaTauri and Gundam in special tie-up for the Las Vegas GP

Latest news

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe