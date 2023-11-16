Flat Chat Podcast: Survival of the smartest
The latest issue of GP Racing magazine delves into Carlos Sainz's efforts to keep his place at Ferrari by taking the challenge to the Formula 1 team's talisman Charles Leclerc.
Sainz is the only non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix in 2023 and has put together his most convincing campaign to date since joining Maranello from McLaren for the 2021 season.
As well as delving into the contents of the latest issue of Autosport's monthly sister title, the latest edition of the Flat Chat podcast featuring GP Racing editor Stuart Codling, special contributor Mark Gallagher and Autosport F1 reporter Matt Kew previews the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.
As F1 teams seek to minimise unknowns at all turns, how will they face racing on a brand-new track where data is severely limited?
The trio also mull over the news that General Motors has registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 powertrain manufacturer for 2028, and its implications for the prospective Andretti F1 team's bid to enter the world championship in the coming years.
