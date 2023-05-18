Flat Chat Podcast: Ageless Alonso, Ricciardo's rumoured reshuffle & F1's calendar
On this month's episode of the Flat Chat podcast, Stuart Codling is joined by Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew to discuss the talking stories in June's edition of GP Racing magazine.
A key talking point is the seeming shift in F1 from a young driver's series to a battlefield for experienced veterans. We explore Fernando Alonso's continued success as he approaches 42, highlighting that, in this adrenaline-fueled sport, age is truly just a number.
Rumours are circulating of 33-year-old Daniel Ricciardo's potential move to AlphaTauri, which sparks a conversation about the team's current flux. Mark Gallagher takes us through the after-effects of Dietrich Mateschitz’s death, the regime change at AlphaTauri, and its impact on the Red Bull talent pipeline.
On another front, the team discusses the challenges presented by an expanding F1 calendar, diving into the potential strain on teams, drivers, and all involved with the sport. With a poignant quote from the Haas team manager serving as a conversation starter, we explore the physical, mental, and logistic challenges that accompany the increasing number of race weekends.
The key fallout issues from F1’s Imola cancellation
In the shadows of Melbourne and Spa, F1 does the right thing over Imola
Latest news
Indy 500: Sato tops Fast Friday at 234mph
Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors
