Flat Chat Podcast: Ageless Alonso, Ricciardo's rumoured reshuffle & F1's calendar

On this month's episode of the Flat Chat podcast, Stuart Codling is joined by Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew to discuss the talking stories in June's edition of GP Racing magazine.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, with his trophy on the podium

A key talking point is the seeming shift in F1 from a young driver's series to a battlefield for experienced veterans. We explore Fernando Alonso's continued success as he approaches 42, highlighting that, in this adrenaline-fueled sport, age is truly just a number.

Rumours are circulating of 33-year-old Daniel Ricciardo's potential move to AlphaTauri, which sparks a conversation about the team's current flux. Mark Gallagher takes us through the after-effects of Dietrich Mateschitz’s death, the regime change at AlphaTauri, and its impact on the Red Bull talent pipeline.

On another front, the team discusses the challenges presented by an expanding F1 calendar, diving into the potential strain on teams, drivers, and all involved with the sport. With a poignant quote from the Haas team manager serving as a conversation starter, we explore the physical, mental, and logistic challenges that accompany the increasing number of race weekends.

 

