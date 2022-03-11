Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Pietro Fittipaldi says it "hurts" to have missed out on a Formula 1 drive with Haas, but that he understands the team’s decision to re-sign Kevin Magnussen.

Luke Smith
By:
Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Following the termination of Nikita Mazepin’s contract and Uralkali’s title sponsorship deal in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Haas found itself in search of a new driver just two weeks away from the start of the new season.

Team principal Gunther Steiner said initially that reserve driver Fittipaldi would get the first call to stand in if required, having previously driven for Haas at late notice for Romain Grosjean at the end of the 2020 season.

But the team announced on Wednesday it had struck a deal for Magnussen to return on a multi-year agreement, partnering Mick Schumacher. Magnussen raced for Haas between 2017 and 2020, and was the only driver contacted about the seat, according to Steiner.

Read Also:

Although Fittipaldi understood the team’s decision to sign a driver with more F1 experience, the Brazilian conceded that it was disappointing to have missed out on the seat.

“[Steiner] told me it was really only two candidates under consideration, and it was me and I didn't know who the other driver was,” Fittipaldi said.

“It was Kevin, and it went his way. And I respect the team's decision. Obviously, as a racer at heart, it's disappointing, it hurts, because I know the potential we have, and the potential I know I can deliver.

“[Steiner] said: ’We needed someone with experience’, and I understood that, but it doesn't change my commitment to the team, and the story doesn't end here.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I'm going to keep working hard. I had to fight through a lot of adversity in my career already. And this is just something else. The only thing I can do now is work even harder.”

Fittipaldi believed it would have been “huge” to become the first Brazilian driver in F1 full-time since 2017, as well as getting the chance to race in his birth city of Miami in May.

“I know what we could have done, it would have been huge with Brazil and everything, it would have been amazing,” Fittipaldi said.

“The Miami GP, I was born in Miami. And then I thought it was really going to come together. But it's fine. It's not a problem. The next day you wake up, you've got to work harder.

“Another opportunity will come, I know the story doesn't end here. Whatever it may be, I told Gunther I'm just as committed as it was before. And every time he puts me in the car, I'm going to be as prepared as I can be.”

Fittipaldi will continue to support Haas in a reserve role through the 2022 season. He drove the VF-22 car on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, and is likely to feature in FP1 sessions this year for its young driver requirement.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown
Previous article

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running

F1 terminates Russian TV contracts, ends F1 TV availability Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

F1 terminates Russian TV contracts, ends F1 TV availability

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus
Formula 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Pietro Fittipaldi More
Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas: First call would go to Fittipaldi if Mazepin cannot race in F1 Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Haas: First call would go to Fittipaldi if Mazepin cannot race in F1

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol in ELMS
European Le Mans

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol in ELMS

Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1 test and reserve driver in 2022
Formula 1

Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1 test and reserve driver in 2022

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas

McLaren tweaks F1 livery as Haas reveals new design at Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery as Haas reveals new design at Bahrain test

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for F1 rules clampdown

Steiner: Magnussen the only driver Haas spoke to for vacant F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen the only driver Haas spoke to for vacant F1 seat

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
12 h
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
21 h
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
23 h
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Plus

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.