FIA updates F1 regulations following Chinese GP confusion

The FIA has moved to clear up confusion created by two incidents at the Chinese Grand Prix in a revised version of Formula 1's sporting regulations.

Carlos Sainz sent his Ferrari into a spin during qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in April, damaging his front wing. Having remained stationary for a prolonged period of time, race direction threw the red flags to bring a halt to the session.

But the Spaniard was able to get back going under his own power, return to the pits and complete the session, ultimately advancing to Q3 and qualifying seventh.

At the time, Article 39.6 - the regulation around stopping on track during qualifying - read: "Any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying will not be permitted to take any further part in that session."

Aston Martin believed Sainz to be in breach of this and protested against the qualifying result, which was dismissed by the race stewards that weekend.

But, as part of a wide range of regulation tweaks released ahead of August, the FIA has made an amendment to Article 39.6, which now reads: "Any driver whose car stops in any area other than the pitlane during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session and receives physical assistance will not be permitted to take any further part in that session."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, spins out in Q2 causing car damage and a red flag Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Critically, under the revised regulation, Sainz would not have been in breach and would have been free to continue in the session, having returned to the circuit under his own power.

The change does provide clarity in the event of a similar situation emerging and should prevent the need for any protest.

A second tweak made in light of events in China will result in penalties picked up in sprint races being carried into grands prix.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso collided with Sainz at Turn 9 in an overzealous overtaking attempt, earning himself a time penalty.

Yet, because the two-time world champion had already retired from the sprint, he effectively received no further punishment. But, with the tweak to the Article 54.3.d, Alonso would now face a carryover of his penalty, served as a grid drop for the next race.

The revision reads: "If any of [the] penalties above are imposed upon a driver, and that driver is unable to serve the penalty due to being unclassified in the sprint session or the race in the case of a) or b) or due to retirement from the sprint session or the race in the case of c) or d), the stewards may impose a grid place penalty on the driver at their next race."