Subscribe
Previous / Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in F1 Austrian GP Next / FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

FIA unable to review 1200 potential F1 track limit offences in Austrian GP

The FIA was unable to review all of the 1200-plus possible track limit offences that took place during Formula 1’s 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The result of the 71-lap race remains provisional as of Sunday evening following a protest from Aston Martin concerning how breaches of track limits were punished.

Of the 20 drivers, only Mercedes racer George Russell and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso escaped without at least one incident of a track limits violation - the vast majority of which occurred through the high-speed right handers of Turns 9 and 10.

The FIA has revealed that this led to over 1200 cases of cars being reported to race control for potentially leaving the confines of the circuit by having all four wheels stray beyond the painted white lines.

Due to the influx of reports creating an “unprecedent situation”, the governing body has acknowledged that it was unable to review all potential infringements during the grand prix.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Regarding the track limits infringements at the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specifics of the circuit layout and the propensity of many drivers to repeatedly drive outside of the boundaries of the track, an unprecedented situation arose which resulted in all potential infringements not being able to be reviewed during the race.

“Prior to the submission of a protest against the result, we had already begun a full review of the track limits infringements, which is ongoing.

“During the grand prix, race control was tasked with reviewing well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track.

“The results will be updated once the review of those which were not able to be reviewed during the race is complete.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Autosport understands that teams were frustrated by the delayed policing of track limits in the race, which may have contributed to them being unable to warn drivers when they were shown a black-and-white flag that they were only one strike away from receiving a five-second penalty.

The FIA has stressed that it will once again push the Red Bull Ring management to install gravel traps, like those used on the outside of Turn 4, to better define the final two corners.

Read Also:

Although, this measure has previously not been implemented due to the Austrian venue also hosting motorcycle racing, including MotoGP.  

The FIA added: “In order to address the issue for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of Turns 9 and 10.

“We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues.”

shares
comments

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in F1 Austrian GP

FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce

The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce

Formula 1
Austrian GP

The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

F1 Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1 Formula 1

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe