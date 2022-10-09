Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move Next / Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 News

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

FIA vice president for sport Robert Reid says there has been “too much talk” and “wild speculation” ahead of Monday’s release of the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap analysis results.

Adam Cooper
By:
FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

After a series of delays, teams will discover on Monday whether or not they have been granted a certificate of compliance that confirms that they performed within the cap in 2021. Further investigation and penalties will follow if this does not happen.

Over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, rival teams suggested that Red Bull and Aston Martin had breached the cap, although both have vehemently denied that it is the case.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport at Suzuka ahead of Sunday's Japanese GP, Reid made it clear that the FIA is frustrated that teams have levelled accusations at rivals.

"I think the unfortunate thing for me is there's been so much speculation, and wild speculation,” he said. “And that's caused situations where potentially there's even some reputational damage now, which is unfortunate. There's been too much talk.

“Monday will come and go, and I'm sure we'll quickly move on to the next year's analysis. And we'll see what comes.

“Personally, I actually don't know the figures. It is a process, we do have a department who are doing that, they will come with various steps in the process. 

"If there were to be any breaches, I think everybody knows what those breaches would be classified as in terms of procedural, minor and material.

“The regulations are there for everyone to read. We've already had the Williams situation [when the team was fined in June] so everybody understands what would happen or what the next steps might be, certainly in terms of procedural breach.

“I don't know if there will be some procedural breaches, or there might even be some overspends. So let's wait and see and deal with it at that time.”

Reid stressed that the most important outcome of Monday is that the regulations are seen to have worked successfully.

 

"They need to work,” he said. “There's a process. It's early doors in terms of the regulations. You look at how many changes there are to F1 technical and sporting regulations on an ongoing basis. I think anything new needs to be tweaked.

“Potentially there are some unintended or unrealised consequences in the way things are written. It's the old classic. If you push the balloon down there, it's going to pop up somewhere else that you're maybe not aware of. We had a trial run in 2020, so this is our first proper one.

"We still have situations from a sporting perspective that people say, ‘Oh, we've never seen that before.’ Now, how long has the sport been going on? So I'm sure we're going to see the same, not just for the '21 analysis, but ongoing in financial regulations as we go forward.

“It's a complicated set of regulations, so a complicated process to try and achieve. But I think everyone agrees it's absolutely essential for the future of the sport that we have some control on the on the costs.”

Reid says the FIA has faith in former Toro Rosso chief financial officer Federico Lodi, who is the governing body’s head of financial regulations.

"We've got to trust Federico,” he said. “I mean, that's his job. He's in charge of that, he's done all the analysis, it's his department that's created everything. 

"Having said that, the teams had a huge part to play in creating the regulations. And we're all working together because there is a common objective that we've to got it right."

Regarding the delay in the results – which were originally expected in June – he said: “We certainly hope in years to come that it happens quicker than that has happened, now that we've walked through.

"But the clarifications that happen on the '21 results are obviously valid for '22 and '23.

“By the law of physics, we're kind of narrowing down where we can interrogate. There's a huge chunk of it that is absolutely clear, and clearly within the cost cap, or clearly outside the cost cap. 

"And the grey area is hopefully getting smaller and smaller as we go forward.”

shares
comments
Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Previous article

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Next article

Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - Race

Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - Race
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris and Sainz hit out at Gasly Japanese GP tractor incident Japanese GP
Formula 1

Norris and Sainz hit out at Gasly Japanese GP tractor incident

2021 Mercedes financial numbers reflect "painful" F1 cost cap
Formula 1

2021 Mercedes financial numbers reflect "painful" F1 cost cap

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider
DTM DTM

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

Newly-crowned DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde has admitted he struggled to sleep ahead of this weekend’s championship finale at Hockenheim.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
DTM DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale

Sheldon van der Linde clinched the 2022 DTM title with a third-place finish in the championship finale at Hockenheim, as Marco Wittmann made a rapid launch to score his first win of the year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Plus

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
8 h
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.