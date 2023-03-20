Subscribe
Previous / The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more Next / Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy

The FIA has promised to review the rules regarding mechanics touching Formula 1 cars in pitstops following the controversy surrounding Fernando Alonso at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy

Alonso had initially been handed a post-race 10-second drop after a late ruling from the FIA judged that he had not correctly served an in-race penalty for starting out of his grid box.

While officials had initially deemed that Alonso’s car had been stationary for five seconds before mechanics touched it, the FIA later changed its mind.

On the last lap of the race, the stewards were asked to look at video of the incident and they believed that the rear jack had touched Alonso’s car before the time was up.

That was deemed to be a breach of the rules and the subsequent penalty meant Alonso dropped from third to fourth.

However, following discussions with Aston Martin, the team argued that there was no strict definition in the rules regarding touching the car, as regulations state simply that mechanics cannot work on it before the penalty is served.

Aston Martin successfully argued that there had been many occasions where contact had been made with cars in the past and no penalty handed out - meaning Alonso returned to third place in the results.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, provisionally 3rd position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, provisionally 3rd position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Amid the uncertainty, the FIA has promised to look in to the matter to clarify exactly what is and is not allowed – with a clear definition to be offered to teams ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

A statement issued by the FIA said: "The request to the Stewards for review of the initial decision (Document 51) was made in the last lap of the race.

"The subsequent decision of the stewards to hear and grant the Right of Review by the Competitor was the result of new evidence regarding the definition of ‘working on the car’, for which there were conflicting precedents, and this has been exposed by this specific circumstance.

"This topic will therefore be addressed at the next Sporting Advisory Committee taking place on Thursday, 23 March, and a clarification will be issued ahead of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

"This open approach to the review and improvement of its processes is part of the FIA’s ongoing mission to regulate the sport in a fair and transparent way."

Read Also:

The review of the rules about mechanics touching the car is likely to be one of several issues relating to the Alonso situation that will come up in the meeting.

With Alonso and Esteban Ocon having been penalised for being out of position at starts this year, there are questions about how difficult it is for drivers to see the grid boxes.

Further questions are being raised about why a formal investigation in to Alonso serving his penalty was only launched on the final lap of the race, despite having been given the all clear when it happened.

shares
comments

Related video

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Hamilton: 2023 Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Hamilton: 2023 Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton: 2023 Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen Hamilton: 2023 Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso "not in a position" to beat Perez, Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Alonso "not in a position" to beat Perez, Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso "not in a position" to beat Perez, Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP Alonso "not in a position" to beat Perez, Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running

Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin’s “basic” F1 car

Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin’s “basic” F1 car

Formula 1

Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin’s “basic” F1 car Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin’s “basic” F1 car

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Latest news

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

F1 Formula 1

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025 FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.