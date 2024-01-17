FIA reveal F1 2024 full schedule including dates and race start times
The FIA have confirmed the 2024 Formula 1 schedule with a record-breaking 24-race calendar. Here are all the start times for qualifying and races.
The start times for the 2024 Formula 1 season have been revealed. The schedule for the record-breaking calendar has been confirmed, although fans will be left waiting for updates of the full sprint weekends and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
This year is set to feature 24 races - one more race than the previous year - with the return of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019. The event had previously been postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the grand prix was fully cancelled for the year and subsequently also 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The FIA has now announced the start times for most sessions on the 2024 calendar, whilst confirming: “Full Sprint weekends and Las Vegas timings will be announced in due course.”
Notably three races will take place on Saturday this year, including the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas grands prix. This means that qualifying sessions will be moved to Friday and the first and second practice sessions will take place on Thursday.
What time do the F1 races start in 2024?
Here are the UK race times for the 2024 Formula 1 season:
|
Date
|
Grand Prix
|
FP1 (UK Time)
|
FP2 (UK Time)
|
FP3 (UK Time)
|
Qualifying
(UK Time)
|
Race
(UK Time)
|
29 February – 2 March
|
Bahrain
|
11.30am
|
3pm
|
12.30pm
|
4pm
|
3pm
|
7–9 March
|
Saudi Arabia
|
1.30pm
|
5pm
|
1.30pm
|
5pm
|
5pm
|
22–24 March
|
Australia
|
1.30am
|
5am
|
1.30am
|
5am
|
4am
|
5-7 April
|
Japan
|
3.30am
|
7am
|
3.30am
|
7am
|
6am
|
19-21 April
|
China*
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
8am
|
3-5 May
|
Miami*
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
9pm
|
17-19 May
|
Emilia Romagna
|
12.30pm
|
4pm
|
11.30am
|
3pm
|
2pm
|
24-26 May
|
Monaco
|
12.30pm
|
4pm
|
11.30am
|
3pm
|
2pm
|
7-9 June
|
Canada
|
6.30pm
|
10pm
|
5.30pm
|
9pm
|
7pm
|
21-23 June
|
Spain
|
1.30pm
|
5pm
|
12.30pm
|
3pm
|
2pm
|
28-30 June
|
Austria*
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
1pm
|
5-7 July
|
Great Britain
|
12.30pm
|
4pm
|
11.30pm
|
3pm
|
3pm
|
19-21 July
|
Hungary
|
1.30pm
|
5pm
|
12.30pm
|
3pm
|
2pm
|
26-28 July
|
Belgium
|
1.30pm
|
5pm
|
12.30pm
|
3pm
|
2pm
|
23-25 August
|
Netherlands
|
9.30am
|
1pm
|
8.30am
|
2pm
|
2pm
|
30 August – 1 September
|
Italy
|
1.30pm
|
5pm
|
12.30pm
|
3pm
|
2pm
|
13-15 September
|
Azerbaijan
|
8.30am
|
12pm
|
7.30am
|
1pm
|
12pm
|
20-22 September
|
Singapore
|
8.30am
|
12pm
|
8.30am
|
2pm
|
1pm
|
18-20 October
|
United States*
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
7pm
|
25-27 October
|
Mexico
|
7.30pm
|
11pm
|
6.30pm
|
10pm
|
8pm
|
1-3 November
|
Brazil*
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
5pm
|
21-23 November
|
Las Vegas
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
6am
|
29 November – 1 December
|
Qatar*
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
5pm
|
6-8 December
|
Abu Dhabi
|
9.30am
|
1pm
|
10.30am
|
2pm
|
1pm
*Sprint race weekend
Photo by: McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
When is the British Grand Prix?
The British Grand Prix is set to return to the F1 calendar in 2024 and will be held on Sunday 7 July. The event is held at the Silverstone circuit which has hosted the grand prix since 1987. The first free practice session will be held on Thursday 5 July at 12.30pm with a second session held later in the day at 4pm. Saturday 6 July will hold FP3 at 11.30am before qualifying takes place at 3pm. The British Grand Prix will start on Sunday at 3pm.
