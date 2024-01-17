Subscribe
FIA reveal F1 2024 full schedule including dates and race start times

The FIA have confirmed the 2024 Formula 1 schedule with a record-breaking 24-race calendar. Here are all the start times for qualifying and races.

Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start of the race

The start times for the 2024 Formula 1 season have been revealed. The schedule for the record-breaking calendar has been confirmed, although fans will be left waiting for updates of the full sprint weekends and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This year is set to feature 24 races - one more race than the previous year - with the return of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019. The event had previously been postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the grand prix was fully cancelled for the year and subsequently also 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The FIA has now announced the start times for most sessions on the 2024 calendar, whilst confirming: “Full Sprint weekends and Las Vegas timings will be announced in due course.”

Notably three races will take place on Saturday this year, including the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas grands prix. This means that qualifying sessions will be moved to Friday and the first and second practice sessions will take place on Thursday.

What time do the F1 races start in 2024?

Here are the UK race times for the 2024 Formula 1 season: 

Date 

Grand Prix 

FP1 (UK Time) 

FP2 (UK Time) 

FP3 (UK Time) 

Qualifying 

(UK Time) 

Race 

(UK Time) 

29 February – 2 March 

Bahrain  

11.30am 

3pm 

12.30pm 

4pm 

3pm 

7–9 March 

Saudi Arabia 

1.30pm 

5pm 

1.30pm 

5pm 

5pm 

22–24 March 

Australia 

1.30am 

5am 

1.30am  

5am 

4am 

5-7 April 

Japan 

3.30am 

7am 

3.30am  

7am 

6am 

19-21 April 

China* 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA  

8am 

3-5 May 

Miami*  

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

9pm 

17-19 May 

Emilia Romagna 

12.30pm 

4pm 

11.30am 

3pm 

2pm 

24-26 May 

Monaco 

12.30pm 

4pm  

11.30am 

3pm  

2pm 

7-9 June 

Canada 

6.30pm 

10pm 

5.30pm 

9pm 

7pm 

21-23 June 

Spain 

1.30pm 

5pm 

12.30pm 

3pm  

2pm 

28-30 June 

Austria*  

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

1pm 

5-7 July 

Great Britain 

12.30pm 

4pm 

11.30pm 

3pm 

3pm 

19-21 July 

Hungary 

1.30pm 

5pm 

12.30pm 

3pm  

2pm 

26-28 July 

Belgium 

1.30pm 

5pm 

12.30pm 

3pm  

2pm 

23-25 August 

Netherlands 

9.30am 

1pm 

8.30am 

2pm  

2pm 

30 August – 1 September 

Italy 

1.30pm 

5pm 

12.30pm 

3pm  

2pm 

13-15 September 

Azerbaijan  

8.30am 

12pm 

7.30am 

1pm  

12pm 

20-22 September 

Singapore 

8.30am 

12pm 

8.30am 

2pm  

1pm 

18-20 October 

United States* 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA  

7pm 

25-27 October 

Mexico 

7.30pm  

11pm 

6.30pm 

10pm  

8pm 

1-3 November 

Brazil* 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

5pm 

21-23 November 

Las Vegas 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

TBA 

6am 

29 November – 1 December 

Qatar* 

TBA 

TBA  

TBA 

TBA 

5pm 

6-8 December 

Abu Dhabi 

9.30am 

1pm 

10.30am 

2pm  

1pm 

*Sprint race weekend 

When is the British Grand Prix?

 

The British Grand Prix is set to return to the F1 calendar in 2024 and will be held on Sunday 7 July. The event is held at the Silverstone circuit which has hosted the grand prix since 1987. The first free practice session will be held on Thursday 5 July at 12.30pm with a second session held later in the day at 4pm. Saturday 6 July will hold FP3 at 11.30am before qualifying takes place at 3pm. The British Grand Prix will start on Sunday at 3pm. 

 

