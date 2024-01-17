The start times for the 2024 Formula 1 season have been revealed. The schedule for the record-breaking calendar has been confirmed, although fans will be left waiting for updates of the full sprint weekends and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This year is set to feature 24 races - one more race than the previous year - with the return of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019. The event had previously been postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the grand prix was fully cancelled for the year and subsequently also 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The FIA has now announced the start times for most sessions on the 2024 calendar, whilst confirming: “Full Sprint weekends and Las Vegas timings will be announced in due course.”

Notably three races will take place on Saturday this year, including the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas grands prix. This means that qualifying sessions will be moved to Friday and the first and second practice sessions will take place on Thursday.

What time do the F1 races start in 2024?

Here are the UK race times for the 2024 Formula 1 season:

Date Grand Prix FP1 (UK Time) FP2 (UK Time) FP3 (UK Time) Qualifying (UK Time) Race (UK Time) 29 February – 2 March Bahrain 11.30am 3pm 12.30pm 4pm 3pm 7–9 March Saudi Arabia 1.30pm 5pm 1.30pm 5pm 5pm 22–24 March Australia 1.30am 5am 1.30am 5am 4am 5-7 April Japan 3.30am 7am 3.30am 7am 6am 19-21 April China* TBA TBA TBA TBA 8am 3-5 May Miami* TBA TBA TBA TBA 9pm 17-19 May Emilia Romagna 12.30pm 4pm 11.30am 3pm 2pm 24-26 May Monaco 12.30pm 4pm 11.30am 3pm 2pm 7-9 June Canada 6.30pm 10pm 5.30pm 9pm 7pm 21-23 June Spain 1.30pm 5pm 12.30pm 3pm 2pm 28-30 June Austria* TBA TBA TBA TBA 1pm 5-7 July Great Britain 12.30pm 4pm 11.30pm 3pm 3pm 19-21 July Hungary 1.30pm 5pm 12.30pm 3pm 2pm 26-28 July Belgium 1.30pm 5pm 12.30pm 3pm 2pm 23-25 August Netherlands 9.30am 1pm 8.30am 2pm 2pm 30 August – 1 September Italy 1.30pm 5pm 12.30pm 3pm 2pm 13-15 September Azerbaijan 8.30am 12pm 7.30am 1pm 12pm 20-22 September Singapore 8.30am 12pm 8.30am 2pm 1pm 18-20 October United States* TBA TBA TBA TBA 7pm 25-27 October Mexico 7.30pm 11pm 6.30pm 10pm 8pm 1-3 November Brazil* TBA TBA TBA TBA 5pm 21-23 November Las Vegas TBA TBA TBA TBA 6am 29 November – 1 December Qatar* TBA TBA TBA TBA 5pm 6-8 December Abu Dhabi 9.30am 1pm 10.30am 2pm 1pm

*Sprint race weekend

