FIA lowers superlicence age, allowing Antonelli F1 opportunity
Mercedes youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli's hopes of making his Formula 1 debut in 2024 have been boosted as the FIA has reduced the minimum age restriction to 17.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli drives Mercedes W12
Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing),rea Kimi Antonelli (ITA, Prema Racing), Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA, Invicta Racing), Sebastian Montoya (COL, Campos Racing), ahead of the Senna memorial run
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Martin Truex Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup after 2024 season
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
Autosport Plus
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments