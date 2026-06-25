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FIA declares Heat Hazard for F1 Austrian Grand Prix

With Europe groaning under the strain of an extreme heatwave, the FIA has declared a Heat Hazard for Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The FIA has declared a Heat Hazard for this weekend's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, encouraging drivers to either wear cooling vests or attach ballast to their cars.

Mainland Europe has been smothered by its first major heatwave of the summer, with Austria one of several countries breaking June temperature records.

With temperatures at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring expected to hover over 31C this weekend, forecasts have triggered the FIA's Heat hazards protocol, which puts in place additional driver cooling procedures.

"In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the official weather service predicting that the heat index will be greater than 31.0°C at some time during the race at this competition, a Heat Hazard is declared," the FIA stated.

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

According to the FIA's weather service, temperatures are expected to exceed the 31C threshold both on Saturday and Sunday. During FP3 and qualifying, forecasts predict 32C degree temperatures, with 33C expected for the start of the race at 3pm local on Sunday afternoon.

Drivers will now be given the choice between wearing a cooling vest or having the corresponding 0.5kg of ballast attached to their cars.

The FIA had long planned to make the cooling vests mandatory for drivers to use, but after pushback from the drivers over their comfort and effectiveness the device remains optional.

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