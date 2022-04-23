Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising Next / F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Russell leads FP2 from Perez and Leclerc
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence

Ferrari says that its Russian tester Robert Shwartzman will drive under an Israeli licence during any outings with the Formula 1 team this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence

Shwartzman has been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017, and showed his potential to the Maranello squad by winning the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship, as well as finishing runner-up in last year's F2 championship.

After being announced as official Ferrari test driver for 2022, he is set to drive in free practice sessions this year, with teams having to run a rookie in two FP1s at some point.

His situation has, however, been complicated by the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As part of a range of actions taken against Russia, the FIA says that the country's drivers need to run under a neutral flag if they are to be allowed to take part in sanctioned events.

This means that Shwartzman would not be allowed to drive on an F1 race weekend with his previous Russian licence.

Speaking at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto explained that the youngster would be classified as Israeli.

"First, Robert is born in Israel," said Binotto. "He's got an Israeli passport and, in terms of licence, he has not a Russian one.

"He was in agreement as well with Russian companies to interrupt any agreement he got with those countries.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

"So, at the moment, he is still our test driver and he will remain for that. And if we will have in the future any opportunity to let him drive, we will probably let him drive."

Ferrari has not yet made a decision about when during the season that it will run its rookie sessions.

Shwartzman has already got some useful F1 experience under his belt, having made his testing debut in a 2018 car as far back as 2020.

He has had further old car mileage in private Fiorano and Imola tests, as well as running in the post-season Abu Dhabi F1 tests.

In 2020, he drove a SF1000 at the Yas Marina circuit, while last year he drove for both Ferrari and Haas at the post-season young driver and tyre test.

shares
comments
Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising
Previous article

Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising
Next article

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Russell leads FP2 from Perez and Leclerc

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Russell leads FP2 from Perez and Leclerc
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

More
Robert Shwartzman
Shwartzman puts Haas on top as F1 post-season testing ends in Abu Dhabi Post Season Testing
Formula 1

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as F1 post-season testing ends in Abu Dhabi

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Shwartzman to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Shwartzman to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test

Latest news

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Russell leads FP2 from Perez and Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Russell leads FP2 from Perez and Leclerc

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence

Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising

Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of frontrunning F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of frontrunning F1 car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
2 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
18 h
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.