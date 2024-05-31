Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch
Ferrari Formula 1 technical director Enrico Cardile has been linked with a possible move to Aston Martin, with sources revealing that he has been approached by the British team.
With Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll continuing his push to turn the Silverstone-based squad into winners, Cardile has emerged as one of his outfit’s key targets to bolster its technical structure.
As the current head of Ferrari's chassis and aerodynamics department, Cardile has played an important role in the development of the team’s recent challengers since joining the F1 operation from its Gran Turismo programme in 2016.
His current Ferrari SF-24 has proven to be a race-winner this season, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, and Cardile’s talents appearing to have brought him to the attention of rival squads.
Aston Martin has clear ambitions and, as revealed recently, Stroll has made a personal effort to try to lure Red Bull’s outgoing chief technical officer Adrian Newey to join.
But, with Newey believed to be weighing up a possible move to Ferrari now that he has decided to leave Red Bull, it has emerged that an effort is underway by Aston Martin to tempt Cardile as there could be an opportunity if he is unsettled by the prospect of his role being diminished.
While Newey would be unlikely to do anything other than be a super consultant for Ferrari as it prepares its 2026 car, his high-profile status could end up overshadowing the efforts of those within Maranello who have helped guide its recent push to the front.
Newey is known to want to take his time before deciding his next step in F1, with team principal Fred Vasseur not revealing much about the potential chances of signing the design legend.
Speaking to Italian media this week, Vasseur said the most important thing for him was ensuring stability of his current staff, rather than worrying about what might happen in the future.
Asked if he was talking to Newey, Vasseur said: “I speak to everybody in the paddock when we meet, because we are well educated! On this point, I don't want to make any comment because every single answer could be interpreted.
“The most important [thing] is the stability of the team. As I said before, we are doing a good job. We are going in the right direction.
“The most important for me is the stability of the group much more than individuals. I am really pleased with the current situation.”
